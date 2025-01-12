The Value of Adaptability

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Are you adaptable as a writer? I love routine and using the systems that I ’ ve created to accomplish things. Maybe that love comes from my resistance to change and adaptability. Yet I know professional writers have to be flexible and adaptable to change. For example, I had a completely different article planned for today but have substituted this piece.





Living in Southern California, I ’ m entertained with the creative spin the weather people have to use for their broadcasts. It ’ s creative because for most of the year, the temperatures remain the same--which is one of the reasons people love living in this part of the country. Last week, on Monday the weather people were warning to prepare for the Santa Ana winds. They knew the ground was dry with a lack of rain and in danger of fire.





Those warnings turned into reality on Tuesday morning when the fire broke out in Los Angeles. The regular news and programs were set aside and the news team broadcast continually for 24 hours and seven days a week from Tuesday morning at 11 am until Friday morning at 7 am. These journalists were covering the largest fire in the history of Los Angeles. The destruction and the stories were heart-breaking and will take years to restore and repair. At this writing, those fires are not out and they are predicting the Santa Ana winds can possibly return this coming week. Several of my friends and family who are unsure exactly where we live have reached out and called to check on our safety which I appreciated.





’ ve mentioned in these entries, I ’ ve been As Ive mentioned in these entries, Ive been booking a number of podcasts to talk about publishing myths. Before I go on these podcasts, I review the podcast and their particular audience and focus. Also I make sure I have their link to do the recording. The adaptability issue is a factor with podcasts. I scheduled a podcast for Friday morning and when I looked at the details, it was a LIVE podcast and not an edited recording.





Whether the podcast is recorded or live, I think about my background and my lighting for my office situation. I shut my closet door and organize the background to look professional and neat. As I enter their studio, it will give me an opportunity to make sure I have my camera centered and everything looks right. These details are small but do play into the overall result.





’ m doing these podcasts to promote the content of my ’ ve watched other authors appear on television or radio or a podcast and not even mention their book or where people can get it. The person interviewing you doesn ’ t always ask this question. As the person being interviewed, you have to make sure this information is included in the broadcast and the stories that you tell. If you miss this detail, then you are missing a potential big opportunity for your book. Also as you talk with the podcast host, make sure your agenda is covered. For example, Im doing these podcasts to promote the content of my 10 Publishing Myths book. As I talk about the book, I weave in my special offer and my free 11th Myth . Each time I give the website to encourage listeners to go to it. Ive watched other authors appear on television or radio or a podcast and not even mention their book or where people can get it. The person interviewing you doesnt always ask this question. As the person being interviewed, you have to make sure this information is included in the broadcast and the stories that you tell. If you miss this detail, then you are missing a potential big opportunity for your book.





Another element with adaptability is listening to feedback from others and using it to improve your work. Recently a podcast host insisted that I use an external microphone. Initially I was resistant to making these adjustments because I had already recorded a number of podcasts without an external microphone and it seemed to work well. During an exchange with this podcaster on camera, he listened to the audio from my camera then encouraged me to use an external microphone. Ironically several years ago I purchased an external microphone but had never hooked it up and used it. I connected it and now when I use my webcam, I use this external microphone to give a better recording. As you get feedback, be open to changing and improving what you are doing. As writers, we face a continual learning curve for improvement if we want to be excellent at our work and craft. I ’ m determined never to “ arrive ” and not be open to improvement and feedback. It ’ s another key element about the value of adaptability.





How are you open to feedback and improvement to various aspects of your life and work? For me this mindset is an important aspect of our journey as writers and continual improvement. What am I missing or other elements where we need to be adaptable? Let me know in the comments below.





Podcasts and An Upcoming Podcast





I was speaking LIVE on the MinddogTV Your Mind ’ s Best Friend Podcast talking about publishing myths at: https://bit.ly/40fyN0k





This coming week a scheduled podcast will be LIVE on LinkedIN. Hope you can watch it and use the details below.





Forthcoming Speaking Events





Last week I added another event to my schedule. Hope to see you in person this coming year ( follow the link for the details ).

