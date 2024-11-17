More Lessons on New Doors





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Last week I wrote about how I ’ m knocking on some new doors through podcasting and using PodMatch . In this article, I want to continue that topic with some new insights and actions for you.





As I was looking around inside PodMatch, I saw a book for someone like me who wants to be a guest on podcasts. I reached out to the author and asked for a review copy of the book. He responded and sent the book. I wrote a review and posted the review (my responsibility). It ’ s a step you can take when you see a new book. Instead of buying it, reach out to the author and ask for a review copy. If they send it, then write and post a review. It ’ s something you can do with new books but also with books that have been in the market for a while.





When I received a review copy of PODMATCH GUEST MASTERY , I began to read it. My experience reminded me of a basic publishing principle I have learned when I started writing query letters or book proposals or news releases or back covers or any other type of writing in the publishing world:





1. If you are starting something new, you need to learn the system before you leap into it.





2. Gain the inside track on how the system works by learning from s uccessful people who use the system.





3. P ick up on their habits and suggestions for your own work.





As I read this book, I liked the simplistic structure of the book. With 16 successful PodMatch experts, each one was asked a series of questions. They answered the questions with a word limit of 1500 words. This word limit made the answers short and to the point and uniform.





Also each contributor was given a promotion page in the back of the book for their podcast or website. Finally each one offered a special website gift to connect them to the readers.





Could you use the format of this book for something you are writing? It's a nonfiction pattern which could be duplicated with other tools and other systems. It ’ s something to consider and possibly incorporate into your writing life.





Another aspect I learned reading this book about guest podcasting, if you don ’ t learn the rules and the system, you will waste a lot of time, energy and possible rejection from other podcasters. Yet if you learn the rules, you will be able to succeed and use the system for your needs and the promotion of your book. For every system, there is a learning curve and a path for success--if you are aware and use it.





Here ’ s my review with some more bits of insight and advice:





"This is a quick reading book and 16 successful PodMatch guest members give their advice and insights about effective use of PodMatch. I've been in publishing for years but I'm new to PodMatch and this book contains valuable yet not unexpected information. Like any system, you will get out of PodMatch whatever you put into it. Repeatedly these authors stress the importance of careful and targeted pitching to the podcast hosts where you are matched through PodMatch. Then (and equally important), watch the podcast and get to know the host and format BEFORE you are interviewed on their program. Finally know your focus and where you are sending listeners for your particular topic and make a point of making it easy for the listener to connect with you."

“ Without this type of focus, you will struggle to be a successful guest. I highly recommend Without this type of focus, you will struggle to be a successful guest. I highly recommend PODMATCH GUEST MASTERY for everyone who is a guest on podcasts and especially on PodMatch. ”





I ’ ve been using PodMatch for about four weeks and I ’ ve booked at least 15 podcasts. These podcasts are scheduled over the months ahead--something you can control as you schedule them. Here’s a couple of the podcasts which are now live:

Joe Dimino ( @jdimino ) on the Neon Jazz podcast interviewed me about publishing myths watch it on your favorite channel at: https://bit.ly/40Fb1g5 ’ s show notes which is another benefit from the podcast. Kyle Yates ( @TheVibesBrdcst ) interviewed me on The Vibes Broadcast Podcast . Watch our conversation. Also notice the different live links in Kyles show notes which is another benefit from the podcast.

’ t have an image to promote, I create one using ’ t promote it once but put the post into a file for regular rotation on social media and an ongoing promotion. Each of these steps is a way to distinguish yourself from other guests and build relationships with the podcast hosts. When each of these podcasts launch, if I dont have an image to promote, I create one using MockUp Shots . Also I promote the podcast on my social media channels. Finally I dont promote it once but put the post into a file for regular rotation on social media and an ongoing promotion. Each of these steps is a way to distinguish yourself from other guests and build relationships with the podcast hosts.

When you start a new marketing campaign, what lessons do you learn? Am I missing something? I look forward to your comments to this article.





