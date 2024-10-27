By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

When they survey the personality of writers, the majority of them are introverts. Most people who have met me in person at a conference or an event would not categorize me as an introvert. I ’ ve taken personality tests and I do land in this category. At a party or event, I ’ d rather be sitting in the corner speaking with a person than leading the group or speaking to many people. Writing is something we do alone in our offices. Some writers intentionally need a busy environment to write so they will write in a coffee shop. I have written in those busy environments but it is not my preference.





’ t have to be alone or by yourself in this process. Years ago I learned to join the generous community of writers. Through my local writer group, I got connected to a community of writers. I joined a critique group ( ’ ve been more active in this group than others. For over 20 years I served as the chairman of their membership committee. Unlike many groups, you have to apply and meet While writing is a solitary activity, you dont have to be alone or by yourself in this process. Years ago I learned to join the generous community of writers. Through my local writer group, I got connected to a community of writers. I joined a critique group ( learn more how to do that here ). At that time of my life, the bulk of the people I interacted with on a daily basis were Christians. I decided to expand my connections and I joined the American Society of Journalists and Authors . Some years Ive been more active in this group than others. For over 20 years I served as the chairman of their membership committee. Unlike many groups, you have to apply and meet the member requirement of the ASJA to join it. Also I served a term on their board of directors and often attended their annual conference in New York City.





During one of those trips to New York, I rushed to the airport and when I reached my destination and unpacked, I discovered I had left my clothing in my closet at home. In NYC, I had a series of meetings scheduled with literary agents and editors and planned to wear my suit and be appropriately dressed. I called my wife, Christine, in a panic and she suggested, “You are in the biggest city in the world. Go buy yourself a suit. ”





The next morning before my scheduled meetings, I went to Harold ’ s Square and purchased a suit off the rack. That shop adjusted my pants during the day and I returned later for them but I was appropiately dressed for my meetings.





The ASJA had two group meetings. One was the large well-known public meeting. A second meeting with a smaller group was only for members and held the day before the public meeting. That year, one of our members had written a book with Roselyn Carter and they had invited the Carters to attend our member meeting. As a regular member, I wasn ’ t invited to sit with the former President but with a colleague, we figured out where the Secret Service would sit and sat at that table.





Lessons From the Pit and I had a copy in my briefcase. Also I knew Broadman Press published President Carter ’ Why Not the Best? I asked the Secret Service, s first book,I asked the Secret Service, “ When could I give President Carter a copy of my book? ”





He said, “I ’ d do it now because we are going to eat, greet and leave.” With the permission of the Secret Service, I signed my book to President Carter, then walked over to his table. The former President stood, shook my hand and graciously accepted the copy of my book. I have no idea if he opened and read anything in it but I know this book was the only one he carried out of the room that day.





I had this incredible opportunity because I joined the generous ASJA community. Among the members, a common saying is “We train our competition.” It ’ s true there is no competitive spirit among the members because there is plenty of writing work for all of us.





If you are feeling disconnected and alone as a writer, I encourage you to join the generous community and here ’ s some specific ideas:







1. Make a short list of the types of groups that tie to your type of writing.





2. Join those groups online or in person and make plans to attend their gathering





3. When you are at the event, make sure you bring your business cards and swap with everyone you meet, then follow-up and expand your connections.





Through the years, I ’ ve met some incredible authors and writers through our generous community. I encourage you to not feel isolated in your writing but to take action steps to join the community and expand your connections and opportunity. I have no doubt my work and what I write and teach is built on what others have taught to me.





What actions are you going to take in this area to increase your connections to the community? Let me know in the comments below.





