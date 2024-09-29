Failure To Be Consistent

Each week for years, I ’ ve been writing these articles about the writing life and my work in publishing. With each article, my intention is to capture some important detail which I can use to encourage you in your own publishing journey.





In this piece, I want to admit a failure and a commitment to change and improve. Here ’ s a reality in the publishing world, you can align most of the pieces of a project--but if you neglect or forget one step, it can affect the results. I compare it to following a recipe to bake a cake and leaving out a key ingredient, then wondering why the cake tastes strange and does not work. The same principle is true in the book business.





For many years, I ’ ve gathered email addresses and have a newsletter list. It ’ s one of the critical elements for every writer to connect with readers. An email newsletter is something you control as an author and is not a “rented” space like a social media site such as X or Facebook or LinkedIN. Repeatedly I ’ ve learned that I have no control over these social media sites--especially when they change their rules and don ’ t tell you (which happens often).





Every author needs to create an email newsletter and gather email addresses then they need to consistently use their newsletter or send valuble information to their readers. Over the years, I've worked hard to create various lead magnets or ways people will sign up for my newsletter. I've grown my list and my visibility in the marketplace (all important steps for every writer).





Here ’ s my confession in this piece and where I ’ ve failed to be consistent: with an inconsistent pattern, I ’ ve used my newsletter. Sometimes I go several months without sending anything to my readers. The experts say you can ’ t overuse your email list. I ’ m on a few lists which email daily. If it becomes too much then I unsubscribe. These same experts tell us if you use your newsletter too infrequently, your reader forget that they have subscribed to your list and don ’ t open it or simply delete it when it arrives.





In the past, I ’ ve used my newsletter to promote a product where I ’ m an affiliate or I use it to promote a new product or book. These are good uses for a newsletter but I was missing the consistent and steady use to my readers.





Here ’ s another failure related to the details of my newsletter articles. I wrote each one on target and relevant to my readers but I included a variety of connections to other websites. This failure watered down the effectiveness of my communication and didn ’ t help the reader focus and go to a single location or single resource.





From my years in publishing, I understand failure is a key part of the journey. Also when you fail, you need to learn and then change or make adjustments to your process. As a writer, I ’ m committed to continuing to learn and grow--and I encourage you to take the same approach.





In recent months, I've been taking Rob Eagar's online course Selling Books on a Shoestring Budget. This course is currently closed but will open again next year. One of the advantages of taking Rob's course is the ability to email him a question and get his answer. It's been great to have such a resource and insight. From this course, I've learned how to pitch and appear on more podcasts. It's an ongoing process to pitch and appear on these events. Often these podcasts are recorded at one time then launched later. For example, I recently appeared on Hungry Authors Podcast and The Writing for Immortality Podcast





Also Rob's course encouraged me to use my newsletter on a more consistent basis and to focus it with one link in each newsletter. I've started sending these newsletters on Wednesday and I begin each subject with [A Publishing Insight]. As of this writing, I've sent newsletters for six straight weeks but I've scheduled content for about a dozen newsletters. I will be creating more newsletters in the days ahead. In this consistent action for my newsletter, I'm using one of the principles from The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy. If you make small changes on a consistent basis, they can compound to give you the success that you desire.





Here ’ s another key principle of the publishing journey. It ’ s important to learn what others are doing and gain that knowledge. But that knowledge doesn ’ t add anything to your life and work if you don ’ t take action and apply it to your writing life. Keep taking action and some will fail but some will succeed. It ’ s a journey not a defined path.





Change is not easy but I ’ m determined and a work in progress. Watch and see but also apply these principles of consistency to your own writing life and see if you find the success that you seek. There is not a straightforward road or path. If there were such a thing, then every book would be successful. Instead the process involves consistent experimentation, change and adjustment. I ’ m commited to this process and hopefully you are as well.





Are there areas of your writing life where you have failed to be consistent? Let me know in the comments below and how you are making changes. I look forward to reading your comments.



