The Craft of Storytelling

How does any writer learn the craft of telling a good story? Let me say right off the bat, there is not one path but it's a journey with many different paths and possibilities. In this article I want to give some ideas and direction to you if you want to write and publish stories.

1. Read many stories. Whatever it is you want to publish, you should be reading this material--to be aware of others who are writing in your area, to form relationships with these people and many other reasons. If you want to publish stories, you need to be reading short stories in magazines and online venues. Writers are readers.

2. Write short stories or magazine articles. It's the first place I recommend you write if you want to get published. Print publications have a much higher standard than online publications. It's better to write a 1200 word magazine article than a 80,000 word nonfiction book or novel. It's easier to learn and practice on the short format plus you learn how to write for a particular audience, how to have a great beginning, middle and end. How to hook the editor with your title and other critical skills. Follow some of my links if you don't write for magazines.

3. Learn from other writers about the craft. I encourage you to subscribe and read newsletters from other writers. Also read their books about the storytelling craft and take their online courses.

After interviewing more than 150 bestselling authors including many novelists, I learned that the majority never published their first novel or their second novel. In fact, most of these authors wrote several books before the story was worth publishing and having others read it. My experience of talking with authors was validated as I read the book, My First Novel and What Became of It. The Novelist of ChiLibris, a Christian group of novelists, have pulled together 47 authors—and a number of them bestselling authors like Colleen Coble, Jerry B. Jenkins Angela Hunt and DiAnn Mills. In this slim volume, they tell their personal story about their first novel and entrance into the fiction marketplace.

In order to contribute to this book, the novelist must be a member of ChiLibris Writers. An invitation must be extended to join and the author must have three traditionally published novels before receiving an invitation.

As you read My First Novel , it becomes a terrific learning experience for every would-be novelist. I encourage you to study these stories and learn from these seasoned novelists.

For example, Colleen Coble , bestselling novelist of 75 books and leader of the American Christian Fiction Writers wrote, “I had no advice when I was writing my first so let me tell you what I suggest for any aspiring writer, if that first book doesn’t sell right away, put it aside. You learn to write by writing. You can circle back to that book later after you learn more. Don’t be obsessed getting that first novel published like I was. It will delay your progress.” (Page 29)

Many of these novelists include a tip or lesson learned for others. For example, award-winning novelist Tamera Alexander wrote, “Through all of this, the Lord taught me a lesson I’ll never forget ... Every “No” along the way is really part of God’s final “Yes!” when his perfect timing is reached.” (Page 9)

Whether you skip around and read a few chapters or each one as I did, this book is a goldmine of insight for every novelist.





What is your method to learn the craft of storytelling? Let me know in the comments below.





