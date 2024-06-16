The Necessity of Continual Pitching

I would love for writing assignments, speaking opportunties and many other aspects of the publishing world to just appear in my email or on my phone. While I ’ ve worked in this business for many years, it is rare that anyone approaches me about teaching or speaking or podcasting or writing or anything else. Instead everything that I want to get published involves continued pitching.





In this article, I want to show you what I do as an author, writer, journalist or speaker and encourage you to follow follow a similar well-worn path.





Read Widely and Watch for Opportunity





I read books, print magazines, and numerous online publications. Also I subscribe to newsletters and blogs. When I get these publications, I read them (sometimes skim). As I read, I ’ m looking for opportunities or needs that I can take action and help the author but also expand the opportunities for my books and my work in publishing. As you read, look for changes--new editors, retiring editors, editors and agents changing roles. These shifts are often opportunities because in this new role, that person is looking for new people to write or publish or whatever skill is involved with their company.





A Practical Example





In recent months, I have recorded two different podcasts with an author about two different books. In each case, I sent this podcaster a list of possible questions and a signed copy of the book. Then when the podcast was edited and appeared on the site, I have promoted this podcast a number of times. From my reading about others, some of these actions are different from others. Many people don ’ t furnish a list of suggested questions which means more work for the podcast host. Also they don ’ t mail a physical and signed copy of their book. Finally when the podcast interview goes live, they don ’ t promote the interview.





This author / podcaster noticed my actions and wanted to do something to help me. He introduced me to three different podcasters in my topic area which could be a fit for their podcast. In each case, the podcaster sent me their calendar link and I offered suggested questions and mailed a signed copy of the book that we were discussing on the show.





I ’ ve recorded these three shows but none of them have been launched--yet. With one podcaster, she asked if I would be willing teach an online class to her writer ’ s group. I agreed and have this workshop on my schedule. Another podcaster expressed interest in a return visit to her show and talking about a different book and topic. I noticed the opportunity and I ’ m working to get that second show scheduled and on our calendars.





None of these actions are complicated but as an author, I have to be listening for the opportunities, then seize them and get them on my schedule.





As an author, there are many possibilities for your work but you have to be listening for them, then when you hear an opportunity, seize it and follow-up.





Learn to Create the Response Tools





Within the publishing world, every writer needs to learn to create the various pitching tools such as a query letter a book proposal , a pitch letter, a news release and a suggested list of interview questions.





It ’ s not complicated the create these pitching tools then when you get some interest or opportunity, follow-up on it. The follow-up could be to write and deliver whatever you pitched or simply a follow-up to make sure the other person received it. Using the gentle follow-up doesn ’ t push the other person toward saying no or a rejection.





What ’ s Your Action Plan?





Your goal and desire may be completely different from mine but whatever your goal, you still need to continually pitch. As you consistently pitch, you create a steady stream of opportunity and potential additional writing work. If you aren ’ t continually pitching, then you will suddenly face a period where little is happening in your writing life. When you hit this silent period, I encourage you to return to the basics and do more pitching.





It ’ s also critical to continue to expand your network and reading as you look for opportunities. For example, LinkedIN will often suggest people for new connections. Take a look at those suggestions and if they make sense, then connect with these individuals and expand your connections.





Continual pitching is a necessity for every published author and the awareness of opportunities. They are everywhere--whether thumbing through a market guide or using google to find more podcasts to pitch. Your continual actions is a critical part of this process.





What steps are you taking to pitch your ideas and your writing? If I ’ m missing some aspect or you have another aspect, let me know in the comments.





