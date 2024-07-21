’ s important to take immediate action and not delay and forget about what you intended to do. In this article, I want to give some specifics about how to seize opportunity and some actions that I took and also learn about others. In the past, I ’ ve mentioned I ’ m a fan of bestselling author A Death in Cornwall, released on Tuesday, July 9th and in his newsletter, he announced his national book tour. I encourage every writer to be looking for opportunity. When it happens, seize it. Its important to take immediate action and not delay and forget about what you intended to do. In this article, I want to give some specifics about how to seize opportunity and some actions that I took and also learn about others. In the past, Ive mentioned Im a fan of bestselling author Daniel Silva . He writes one novel a year then goes on book tour. His new book,, released on Tuesday, July 9th and in his newsletter, he announced his national book tour.





When I checked the dates, I learned he would be at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa or a few miles from where I live in Orange County. I put the event on my calendar and made plans to attend. My last opportunity attend one of Daniel Silva ’ s events was in 2010 when I lived in Scottsdale, Arizona and saw him at the Poisoned Pen bookstore. From this event, I knew the Costa Mesa event would draw many people.





I arrived about two hours before the start of the event. When I arrived, there was already a short line and I learned the doors would not open for an hour and a half. As a fan, I had pre-ordered my copy and received it in the mail. I also brought the previous novel and I planned to purchase another copy of the book for a friend. My two books were already signed--and I will tell about this detail later in this article.





While standing in the line, I met another author and his wife. From our conversation, we exchanged business cards. Almost always I have a business card to be prepared for any opportunity. Later that evening when I looked at his card, it had his phone number but was missing his email address. From his author website, I tracked down his email and reached out to him. The most difficult aspect to proofread and check on our material is something not there. I encourage every author to take a look at your business card and make sure your business card has complete information : name, email, phone and mailing address. It ’ s an important detail if you want to connect and have opportunity.





A Death in Cornwall which is a $32 hardcover. In my years of attending author events, I had never been to one where everyone received a complimentary copy of the book. I estimate about 1,000 people attended this event. When I asked the librarian about it, she said they raised the funds through a foundation to give away the books. Journalist ’ s wife, moderated the event and her voice is on As I walked into the event, a librarian handed each person a copy ofwhich is a $32 hardcover. In my years of attending author events, I had never been to one where everyone received a complimentary copy of the book. I estimate about 1,000 people attended this event. When I asked the librarian about it, she said they raised the funds through a foundation to give away the books. Journalist Jamie Gangel , Daniel Silvas wife, moderated the event and her voice is on this Facebook reel of everyone holding their book

’





To write about a 400+ page riveting novel, Daniel begins his writing on Labor Day each year and writes seven days a week often 12-14 hours a day. If he has something going on that he has to do outside of his office, he will get up at 3 am or 4 am to make sure he writes his required pages during that day. Some in the audience gasped at the notion of working seven days a week.





’ m not working on Saturday, someone else is. ” Then he said, “People who don ’ t work on the weekends don't like their jobs.I ’ m not working. I ’ m living. ” I identified with Foster and Silva because of my work pattern which is living and not working. This week I heard Darren Hardy for Success magazine interview music hitman David Foster . During the interview Foster said, “If Im not working on Saturday, someone else is.Then he said, “People who dont work on the weekends don't like their jobs.Im not working. Im living.





Silva has some interesting writing habits. He writes using a particular pencil which is sharpened a particular way. He writes on a particular type of legal pad laying his stomach on the floor of his office. He also needs quiet in his home to concentrate. Every author has to find their particular optimum pattern is what I learned again from listening to Silva.





’ t release and ship until early July. How did I already have a signed copy of his novels in my briefcase while I had not seen in person in over 14 years? I read his newsletter and each year I pre-order a signed copy of the forthcoming novel. For example, this year I pre-ordered my signed copy on April 3rd and the book didnt release and ship until early July.





a full week of time signing thousands of ’ t like them and how they make the book feel and appear. He would prefer to go to the warehouse and sign the actual books. His publisher wants Silva to sign these pages so he spends the time, signs and returns the pages. My conversation with him reminded me that there are many aspects of my work that I don ’ t love but in spite of that feeling, I do it regardless. It ’ s part of living and not working--and doing whatever task needs to be done for the work. Daniel Silva told each year, he spendsof time signing thousands of tip-ins or a single page . He returns these pages to the publisher and they are bound into the book. While Daniel signed my books, I asked about the tip-ins. He doesnt like them and how they make the book feel and appear. He would prefer to go to the warehouse and sign the actual books. His publisher wants Silva to sign these pages so he spends the time, signs and returns the pages. My conversation with him reminded me that there are many aspects of my work that I dont love but in spite of that feeling, I do it regardless. Its part of living and not working--and doing whatever task needs to be done for the work.





For about 45 minutes, Jamie Gangel interviewed her husband. She asked her questions but also drew submitted questions from the audience. I learned a number of things about his writing pattern and work. Hes produced 27 novels andis his 24th Gabriel Allon novel. Each of these novels have been on the bestseller list. Routinely these books are at the top of those bestseller lists. A few days ago, Silva announced his book is the #1 hardcover on thefiction bestseller list.