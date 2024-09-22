Why You Need the Author Basics

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

We live in an age with an explosion of publishing. Thousands of new books are entering the market every day and in a rate impossible for anyone to monitor and keep up. Publishers are releasing new books every week and bookstores are hopefully selling them. It took me years to learn this truth: it is the author’s activity that moves books from the bookstore into the hands of readers. If the author doesn’t do anything, then beautiful books don’t get read.

Recently one of my long-term publishing friends reached out to me. She mentioned her novel had been out two years and she knew she had done little promotion or marketing for her book. She asked, “Is it too late?”

This author spent several years in careful research that she built into the construction of her story. When it came out, she told me about it and even mailed me a signed copy (which I appreciated and thanked her but I have not read). I have skimmed the story and see that it is well-told. The cover (front and back cover) as well as the interior is beautiful and professional. I looked at the details such as the barcode on her book and even that detail was handled correctly. Many authors don’t think about the barcode but if anyone is going to scan your book to sell it (like a retailer), then barcode needs to include the retail price). Like many of these publishing details, there is a right and a wrong way to execute it. Yet without some simple promotion, the book will be limited in reaching readers.

This author has stirred about 19 Five Star reviews on a large online retail site and I applauded this effort. When I checked some other retail sites like Barnes & Noble, this book is available (great) but no reviews (an issue). I found the book in five libraries which was terrific but there are over 123,000 libraries in the US. The libraries are another missing and important market for this novel.

As I’ve mentioned before American psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Robert Cialdini said that 98% of people who purchase a product online, have read a review before they buy it. These reviews are important to get on as many websites as you can get them. It’s another reason why you need to be asking people and pointing them to these places.

In many ways, I cheer this author for getting this important novel out of her head and into the world. She has laid a great foundation for her book and put it into the market.

To answer her question, it is never too late to promote a book. This publishing friend also asked me, “What do you think about a website?” This friend is on a couple of social media platforms which again is terrific. Yet she is not talking about the benefits of her novel to her connections on a regular basis. I recommend every author take these consistent actions. Someone has to hear about your book seven or eight or a dozen times before they will purchase your book. It’s one of the reasons publishers are interested in your social media numbers.

Chicken Soup for the Soul invited me to Mega Book Marketing University. I attended as a literary agent and joined about 500 people to hear the various speakers and presentations. At that point, I had written about 50 books with traditional publishers, received advances (two over six-figures) and only had a single website ( As I write these words, I reflect back to in 2007 when Mark Victor Hansen, co-author ofinvited me to Mega Book Marketing University. I attended as a literary agent and joined about 500 people to hear the various speakers and presentations. At that point, I had written about 50 books with traditional publishers, received advances (two over six-figures) and only had a single website ( www.terrywhalin.com ). I had no online presence and was doing little to market my books. I decided to change and began to build my online presence (including over 1700 entries in this blog on The Writing Life ). If I can build that presence, you can do it too. “ platform. ” If you No matter where you are on the publishing journey, you can take action and turn around your lack of readers, sales and aplatform.If you follow this link , you can get my free ebook: Platform Building Ideas For Every Author

I advised my friend to build her website and also begin a newsletter list then use that list on a consistent basis to build an audience and readers. I have an inexpensive product about list building called The List Building Tycoon. Also when my publishing friend sells her book on her website, I recommend she point to several different places to purchase it--including directly from the reader. Don’t single out one online bookstore. I also encouraged her to write a free ebook that was tied to her novel with a connection. She can give the ebook when someone subscribes to her newsletter.

Also I encouraged my friend to get help if she needs it to build the website and start her newsletter list. If she paid a virtual assistant for a few months, she could make a lot of progress on these missing elements.

While it’s important to build these basics such as a website and a newsletter, it is also critical use the newsletter on a regular basis. Another author basic is to select a couple of social media connections, fill out your profile on them then post content on those sites on a consistent basis.

From my experience, there are no quick fixes to build a platform and it will take patience and consistency but your actions will be a difference maker. A few weeks ago, I recommended you get the hardcover and audio book of The Entrepreneur Roller Coaster for only $6.95 (follow the link).

Recently I re-read this book cover to cover and it reminded me that our lives as freelance writers has many ups and downs (like a roller coaster). As a part of these ups (success) and downs (failure). When you succeed no one remembers your failures but I encourage you to celebrate your consistent efforts. Keep on keeping on.

There is always more to be done whether you are publishing your first book or your 50th book. It’s not the knowledge that you need. What every author needs to do is take consistent action and reaching readers with the benefits and availability of your book. I encourage you to take some marketing action every day to reach new readers. This effort might only take a few minutes but the consistent action will pay off for you.

Every author needs to handle the author basics then keep moving forward. The next bestseller might be you--if you do it. If something isn’t perfect, still get it out there and try to open new doors through your actions. You will be amazed what can happen if you take action on the author basics or beyond.

Where are you on the publishing journey? Am I missing something? Let me know in the comments below.

