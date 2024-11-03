Do The Hard Work of Publishing





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Our work as writers doesn ’ t involve physical labor but it can be equally as challenging. If you are in a hard situation with your writing, I want to offer some some ideas and encouragement in this article.





Let ’ s be honest. Not every part of the publishing journey is fun or interesting. Some of the details of publishing involve a great deal of detailed work and repetiton--which in many ways is boring and hard to accomplish. Yet these steps are a necessary part of the process whether the repetition is boring or not.





’ s hard to write a complete proposal in the first place (check out my For example, consider the marketing of a book proposal. Its hard to write a complete proposal in the first place (check out my book on proposals for guidance in this area). Then you need to search for the right places to send it. You often need to access a database, then cut and paste the information, and craft the query letter and proposal (creative) but then the boring part of sending out a professional submission. You or your literary agent (also it is hard to find an agent and then you have to monitor their work) sends out your proposal over and over.





’ t send a mass mailing to many editors or ’ m only searching for one yes or acceptance but I have to receive many nos in this searching process. The submission process involves boring repetition and hard work but it is a necessary part of the process. It involves lots of cutting and pasting from one file to another in order to gather the information then use it in a personal way to reach the editor and capture their interest. You dont send a mass mailing to many editors or agents (which is obvious and ghosted or little response. Instead you send a individual submission--which is clearly marked as simultaneous (important to tell them). Im only searching for one yes or acceptance but I have to receive many nos in this searching process.





Or with my work at Morgan Jame s Publishing , I will exchange multiple emails and phone calls with an author to understand and capture his vision for the book and put together the different pieces my colleagues need to make a decision. When my colleagues look at it, they turn it down or pass on it. In a sense, my efforts fail and don't produce a book.





Or in another situation, I work hard with an author on his book and vision, secure a contract from my colleagues then he decides to self-publish his novel. A few weeks later, this same author returns to me with a nonfiction book which is more of his passion with a solid proposal and gameplan. Once again I work hard to get him a book contract from my colleagues and this author decides to pass on signing his contract and moving forward.





Or I work with another author who spends years searching for a publisher for her excellent middle grade novel. She finds a publisher and struggles to communicate with this publisher since they don ’ t talk on the phone and only via email (happens in the publishing world). Now this publisher decides to close their doors and return their rights to this author. She wonders what next and I give her some ideas but it will take work and effort on her part for those ideas to happen.





Repeatedly within the publishing world, I find I can ’ t control the reactions or responses of others (even if I would like to do so). I can only be responsible for my own actions and I need to keep pushing forward.





I write this article as a reality check for each of us along with some action steps for your own writing life:





1. Do something every day that scares you and stretches the boundaries of your writing life. Maybe it is an email or phone call or something you want to write or whatever. I ’ m often scared but I do it anyway.





2. Continue to knock on doors of opportunity to see if they will open for you. To succeed, you need to be in the right place at the right time with the right stuff. It doesn ’ t happen if you are not pitching and knocking on these doors.





3. Continue to write your stories and get them into the world in various ways--in print and online and in magazines and in books.





4. Continue learning and growing and looking for the right avenue for you. It will be different from my way but it will be work to find right one for you.





’ s book was funky and started every sentence with a lowercase letter throughout the book but her story and encouragement was moving. If she heard the word impossible then it led her to the Lord of the Universe and stretched her faith to see if that impossible event would happen. It ’ s the journey each of us are on as writers. Don ’ t lose heart but keep marching forward is the only answer in the face of the hard work. As Ann writes Years ago I interviewed Ann Kiemel Anderson who published a little bestselling book, I Love The Word Impossible . Anns book was funky and started every sentence with a lowercase letter throughout the book but her story and encouragement was moving. If she heard the word impossible then it led her to the Lord of the Universe and stretched her faith to see if that impossible event would happen. Its the journey each of us are on as writers. Dont lose heart but keep marching forward is the only answer in the face of the hard work. As Ann writes in the book’s preface:

“I love the word impossible because my God believes in adventure and extraordinary mountains, and He dares to be alive in a world crawling with terrible situations. He promises to be bigger than any impossibility because He is love…and love always finds a way through, in time.”



No matter what you write or publish, I encourage you to do the hard work of publishing. What am I missing? Let me know in the comments below.



Tweetable:

It ’ s not easy to do the hard work of publishing. There is little we can control. This prolific writer and editor gives the details and action steps for every writer. (ClickToTweet) Throughout my years in publishing, I’ve reviewed thousands of submissions. As a part of the process, I speak with them about their dreams and plans. Often these authors have unrealistic expectations about what will happen with their published book. Many aspects of the details of publishing are outside of anything an author can control. You can get decades of insights in 10 PUBLISHING MYTHS for only $10, free shipping and over $200 of bonuses.

Labels: action, Ann Kiemel, book proposals, consistency, Do The Hard Work of Publishing, impossible, literary agents, persistence, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life