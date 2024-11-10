How to Knock on New Doors





As writers, it is important to get our books in front of new people on a consistent basis. It ’ s why in these articles, I encourage you to make new connections on LinkedIN and other actions. In this article, I want to give another resource so you can tell others about your book and stories: podcasting.





During a recent meeting with David Hancock, the founder of Morgan James Publishing, we were talking about how to get more traffic to my special offer. He suggested I use PodMatch. Its a monthly subscription but he also told me that if you schedule too many podcasts, you can also put it on hold for a few months. Its important with these different opportunities to see the potential and also the different options with it--some which might not be obvious when you sign up with it.





10 Publishing Myths book and my special offer. Every aspect of my profile points to this book. After I joined PodMatch , I carefully filled out my profile (which is often one of the first steps whatever you are starting). I made a point to focus on mybook and my special offer. Every aspect of my profile points to this book. Follow this link to see my profile





PodMatch has internal training about how to use their system. These videos are short, interesting and to the point. I watched each one of them as I began working with the program.







This program uses the keywords and other data in your completed profile to match you to podcasts in their system. On the dashboard you can get these matches several times a day and they come in trios or three matches at a time. With the matches, you read the profile of the host which tells you the type of guest they are looking for, then I crafted a message or pitch to each match with an emphasis on the type of guest they want or targeted to that host. This program uses the keywords and other data in your completed profile to match you to podcasts in their system. On the dashboard you can get these matches several times a day and they come in trios or three matches at a time. With the matches, you read the profile of the host which tells you the type of guest they are looking for, then I crafted a message or pitch to each match with an emphasis on the type of guest they want or targeted to that host.





’ s offer which was filmed in the morning in India but I ’ m in California so it was midnight here. Before the recording, Ajay moved me to an earlier time so it was locally 10:30 pm. My point is to take the offer and do it--no matter what time of day it happens. I made a point to tell stories and if I ’ m honest it was not my best podcasting appearance s offer which was filmed in the morning in India but Im in California so it was midnight here. Before the recording, Ajay moved me to an earlier time so it was locally 10:30 pm. My point is to take the offer and do it--no matter what time of day it happens. I made a point to tell stories and if Im honest it was not my best podcasting appearance but it happened . I gave Ajay a five star review and he gave me one for the appearance. All of these details add up to more exposure and more podcast bookings. My key point is to take advantage of the opportunities whenever they happen for you. It's not easy to pull off but take a risk and try it.





I booked six new podcasts in the first week and I have more podcasts which I will be booking through this service. Maybe you are like me and reluctant to join another service where I make another modest monthly payment. Here ’ s another way to look at it, if I get on these podcasts and sell more books, then it is worth the regular investment.





Within PodMatch on the dashboard there is a ranking of the top performing members. I noticed one of my Morgan James authors was placing among the top ten in the system. I reached out to him. He had no idea of his ranking and told me he has done about 15 podcasts. I learned it does not take a lot of activity to get on this list--just consistency and willingness.





10 Publishing Myths. If you look at my PodMatch profile , you will see that I am intentionally pointing to one place which is my special offer of I have made a simple way to do that with the website www.publishingoffer.com which someone can remember orally and it goes directly to the place.





Through their syste, PodMatch will match my profile with different podcasts. What I've been doing consistently is looking at the pitches and what type of guest the host is looking for their program. After reading that material, I use it when I shape my pitch. If I don ’ t see a connection then I pass on pitching that podcast and go on to the next one. I ’ m consistently pitching and I continue to book new opportunities.





When I make a connection and see they are based in the US, I offer to send a signed print copy of my book to the podcast host if they send their mailing address. It ’ s a way to stand out from other possible guests to send this signed book. What steps can you take to stand out and be distinct in your pitch?

When I do the podcast or speak with a podcast host (such as a pre-interview), I make a point to tell stories and be entertaining. Why because these hosts are looking for people who understand their podcast and know how to tell good stories. It makes you memorable to that podcast host. From my experience, success breeds success. As I have a number of successful podcasts, these hosts will talk with each other and they will book me so I can speak to their listeners.





What are you going to do to apply this opportunity for your own writing life? I hope you will take the action, join PodMatch and spread your message to new readers. Let me know your plans in the comments below.

