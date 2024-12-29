Basic Principles of Pitching

’ ve been using ’ ve been amazed and grateful for these opportunities. Also I ’ m aware there is a set of basic principles which are important for every pitch. Recently Ive been using PodMatch to pitch podcast hosts that I would be a great guest for their program. Ive been amazed and grateful for these opportunities. Also Im aware there is a set of basic principles which are important for every pitch.





If you are a writer who wants to publish or do anything in print or in the market, pitching is essential. Its rare that anyone approaches you to write or publish something without you taking the first step to pitch them. No matter if you are pitching a magazine article, a book project, a newspaper article, a radio show, a book group, a guest blog post article or a podcast, there are a number of similarities in the basic pitch. Those elements are what I want to capture in this article.





The first step is to learn the system of how that person you are pitching expects to get the pitch. Maybe they have a google form to fill out. Or they want a particular type of article for their publication. Or they are looking for a particular type of person to interview for their podcast. Somewhere in their information, they will spell out who they are looking for and you need to absorb and follow this information.





Several years ago at a writer ’ s conference, I had a brief conversation with a well-known editor who represented a large circulation publication about the process of getting on the faculty at a major, well-attended writers conference. To get into this process, you had to pitch on a particular deadline using as google form. This editor had attended this event multiple times and knew the decision-makers. She believed that to get an invitation on the faculty that she didn ’ t need to pitch or fill out the form. I listened and didn ’ t say anything but I was thinking, “Everyone pitches to get into the faculty of this conference--including me.” I hope you see how the attitude of this editor was off--and I ’ ve not seen her on the faculty for this event (her loss). Do not have this type of attitude. Instead use the expected path to make your pitch.





Create a Pitching System





It doesn ’ t matter what you are pitching, there is a system for getting considered. Make the effort to discover this system. If what you are pitching doesn ’ t have a system, then I encourage you to create your own system that you will use to consistently pitch the decision makers. One of the ways I ’ m consistent is using a system over and over.





For example, with podcasting, Im using PodMatch and Ive got a strategy which book Im promoting and how Im promoting it. Podcasting can be fun for the author but if you don't have a target for your promotion, then you water down your effectiveness and have mixed results from your effort. I encourage you to aim for a particular target and make it easy for people to go there. On every podcast, I make a point to mention my special offer for 10 Publishing Myths where anyone can get the print book from me (including the shipping) for only $10 along with over $200 in bonuses. All you have to do is go to Publishing Offer.com ( http://publishingoffer.com ). Notice I picked two words easy to say and hopefully easy for someone to remember in case they are driving, exercising or something else distracting when they hear the podcast. I hope they will recall these words when they get to a computer where they can explore it. Again Ive focused on a strategic plan and encourage you to do the same with your use of PodMatch.





In case you dont know how I got "publishing offer" it is a change that I did on the website to forward from one website to another. I purchased the domain http://publishingoffer.com and then I set it up as a site which will forward to the site which sells my book. There is nothing magic to this process--just some thought and strategy.





Focus on the Receiver





Who is the person that will receive your pitch? Have they explained anywhere (online or in a market guide) what they are looking for? If you find this information, then this information will guide your pitch. For example, each time on PodMatch, the podcast host will detail their ideal guest criteria (who they want to select) and their audience (who are their listeners). In your pitch, you want to target this information with your pitch to get them interested. Through your pitch, you want to be a fit for this podcast and using this information will help you achieve your purpose (get booked on the podcast).





Expect Rejection





Even using a tool like PodMatch , not every pitch will be successful. You may hear nothing or get a rejection. I encourge you to expect rejection then feel happy or surprised when you get accepted. To hear no or nothing is a part of the process. You are looking for an acceptance.





Be Consistent





A key part of the process is to consistent pitching. The only person who can give up is you. That regular pitching will pay off.





Understand It Is a Journey





The process of pitching (whatever you are pitching) is definitely a journey and celebrate your continued learning and growing in this experience. It is not something you do once and done but something you enter into over and over. When you don ’ t pitch, you don't connect to the decision makers who can propel your book or your writing before a new audience. The pitch is a vital part of the process and must be studied, improved and repeated.





After the Pitch (bonus principles)





After you use the basic principles to get the assignment or podcast or writing gig or speaking gig, there are some additional steps you can take:

--deliver with excellence. For podcasting, I spend some time reviewing the stories I will tell and looking at the podcast. For a magazine article or blogpost, I make sure I am delivering what they expect with excellence--and I encourage them if they see something that needs fixing to let me know and I will do it right away. These actions are a part of being a professional.

--deliver on time. If you have a deadline, meet that deadline. --follow-up the delivery and promote it to others. When your article or book or podcast gets published, promote it to others. --bottom-line continue to be the exception and stand out making a difference.





If you do these bonus principles, you will position yourself for other opportunities. As members of the writing community, it ’ s easy to view it as a large and impersonal group of people. From my perspective it is actually a small and connected group which talks with each other. If you use these simple principles, it will help you be the exception and standout. Are there other principles that you would include? Let me know in the comments below.





