Opportunity Is Everywhere

When you look at our world, you can go two different directions. You can buy into the negativity and rejection or you can see abundance and opportunity. Im intentionally going toward the opportunities. In fact, we are surrounded with incredible opportunities. Thousands of podcasts, print publications, people to write their books, important stories to tell, and the list goes on.





As I look at my own writing life, there are several keys in this process and here ’ s a few of them:





--We each have limited time and resources. Each of us have the same 24 hours and seven days of the week to accomplish what we will do. It is important to be conscious of this limited time and use it carefully.





--We have to make wise choices with our time. Each of us waste time (including me) doing things like watching mindless television or scrolling through social media. Awareness and choosing wisely is important.





--When opportunity comes we have to seize them. For example, I have new books from authors and publishers which continue to pour into my office. I write book reviews about some of them and some I do not. It ’ s just one of a multitude of choices and opportunity for each of us.





--We have to be organized and choose wisely. For example, each of us as writers have to maintain and keep our connections. This past week I saw my youngest son and his wife. They looked at a tech issue on my phone and were amazed at the number of addresses in my gmail account. I was not surprised because gathering this information is something I am working constantly to increase and expand--and I encourage you to gather as well.

--Whatever you want to get done, you have to build with careful planning. For example, I have a book that I want to write. I have a scratched outline but to get it moving. I have to organize my thoughts into a book proposal (something every author needs to do when they begin whatever type of book you are writing). Then I have to plan my strategy to write this book. I want to have a nearly finished manuscript before I pitch it. I know where I will publish it but also want to take a reasonable deadline for this book. Each of these details is important to build into your creative process. Ive done this work over and over. Im aware of my future steps to get it done and into the world.





I agree with Markus Dohle , former CEO at Penguin Random House who said on a webinar I attended, “We live in one of the greatest times in human history since Gutenberg invented the printing press.” Let this statement drive your activity and your seizing of various opportunities. We live in a remarkable time in history.





--For example Morgan James Publishing has recently started a new TV and film division and getting those rights to shop for the authors. Just consider the new opportunties in recent years--streaming and expanded people in film--which were not available as broadly only a few short years ago.





In this process of exploring your opportunities, I encourage each of you to cover the basics:

--do what you promise to do.

--return your calls and emails.

--develop new relationships.

--keep learning new things and trying them.

--be consistent and keep moving forward no matter what happens.





Each of us must seize the day and use our time and opportunities wisely. I ’ m definitely a glass half full type of person rather than half empty--yet I try and balance my optimism with a realistic perspective. What am I missing? Let me know in the comments below.





