Thankfulness Is A Year-long Habit





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





This week, our nation will pause and celebrate Thanksgiving. Do you have activities which you do each year on this holiday? Some people travel home. Other people run a local 5K or 10K race early that morning which is often called a Turkey Trot. Other people gather with their family and watch the Macy ’ s Thanksgiving Day Parade





In this article, I want to give the writing community some ideas and practices to celebrate gratitude. I believe thankfulness is more than an annual event but an attitude and action which should be a frequent part of your writing life.





The Apostle Paul listed a grave list of sins during the last days in his first letter to Timothy. He wrote, “There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy.” (2 Timothy 3:1-2, NIV). Among these words, a single word stands out for this article: ungrateful. How can you increase your gratitude?





Several years ago, I began using a blank notebook as a gratitude journal. Every day I spend a few minutes writing some words of gratitude and thanks in this notebook. It is a regular part of my day and early morning activitites.





Also I have a box of thank you notes. Several times a week, an author or a publisher will send me a physical book that they want me to read and review. When each book arrives, I take a few minutes, pull a thank you note and write a short note of appreciation, then mail it. Early in my writing career, I gained this practice and habit. Like my gratitude journal it is not something I do just around Thanksgiving but something I practice all year long.





’ ve written here in other articles, With thousands of new books entering the marketplace every day, every author needs encouragement about their book. Here's a simple and practical way you can support them: when you see they have posted about their book on social media, comment, cheer, and even repost it so other people learn about it. You can also purchase their book, read it and write a few sentences of review. This second option is much more time consuming but as Ive written here in other articles, reviews are often hard to get yet something simple each of us can do and another way to express our thankfulness for their writing.





’ t take a lot of my time yet it touches and helps the author and shows that I ’ m concerned about them and the success of their book. It ’ s another simple action that anyone who has Books from publishers and authors come into my physical mailbox. Sometimes when I get a book, I will pull the cover into my MockUp Shots tool and create a few images which I send off to the author and encourage them to use the images on their website or social media or their blog. To do this action doesnt take a lot of my time yet it touches and helps the author and shows that Im concerned about them and the success of their book. Its another simple action that anyone who has MockUp Shots could take.





’ s what happens when you publish about 180 to 200 books a year. Whenever I see a new book from an author that I Each week at Morgan Jame s Publishing we are releasing new books into the world. Its what happens when you publish about 180 to 200 books a year. Whenever I see a new book from an author that I ’ ve brought to the company, I reach out to them on email with a note and often I send a book marketing resource attached to my email as encouragement to them.





This past week one of my authors had a book anniversary and made it into an event celebration. She invited me to participate for a few minutes and I came to her celebration and spoke for a few minutes. It ’ s another simple way to express gratitude with your presence and participation.





Thankfulness and expressing gratitude is not just something we do once a year on the national holiday. It ’ s an attitude which we carry with us every day. Look for ways to fill some of your days with appreciation, thankfulness and gratitude. I hope I ’ ve stirred some ideas for you in this article. What other ways can you suggest? Let me know in the comments below.





Labels: authors, gratitude, ingratitude, MockupShots, Morgan James Publishing, reviews, Terry Whalin, Thankfulness Is A Year-long Habit, The Writing Life