Connect Before You Ask

Part of my commitment in these articles is to write about my journey as a writer and editor. Today I want to tell you about a recent experience with another writer. I ’ ve changed the details and not used the person ’ s name because I don ’ t want to embarrass or call out anyone in the community. I believe my experience can become a “teaching moment. ”





In these articles I ’ ve often encouraged you to ask for help or what you need. You and I belong to a generous community and if you ask in the right way (a big caveat), then you can get what you ask. But there is an earlier action I encourage you to take before you ask, build a relationship.





For years I ’ ve traveled the country and spoken at writer ’ s conferences. At this conference, I gave a keynote message and one of my points was encouraging authors to ask me for help and assistance. If someone reaches out to me with a question, it gives me an opportunity to help them but also they can learn more about the world of publishing which is constantly in motion.





During a conference, I meet with a number of people, give them my contact information and my advice. One of these writers who I had met once at an event, reached out to me. He is publishing a new book and asked me to endorse his book. As he suggested, I would only have to read 50% of it then write my endorsement. In the same email he recalled our conversation where I mentioned knowing a bestselling author. In the same email, he asked if I could introduce him to this person.





I respect the courage it took for this writer to reach out to me and ask for what he needed. Here ’ s the issue from my perspective: his ask had little to no conscious about my own packed schedule and at the moment I have no availability to read 50% his book and write an endorsement. Also I could not introduce him to the bestselling author because I don ’ t have this author ’ s email. I responded graciously and declined both asks. Many people would have simply not responded or ghosted this writer but this writer received my response.





Before you ask, there are several aspects that I want to point out:





1. Before you ask, build a connection / relationship. There are multiple ways to get my attention (or anyone else you meet at a conference such as an editor or literary agent) and build a relationship (other than our single meeting at a conference). Here ’ s some ideas: Review one of their books and send a short email letting them know you have done these reviews. Repost something the person has posted on social media or a blog. Comment on their blog posts or any number of proactive actions where you are visible to this person you are building a relationship. After you build this connection and relationship, then you can ask.





2. Make it easy for them to say yes and ask in the right way . Don ’ t assume they will read your book. People who endorse books often do not read anything inside the book. This insider information is something I ’ ve learned from years of working with authors and on endorsements. I encourage you to send a cover with your request and tell them who is publishing the book (a detail this author neglected to tell me). The transparency with this detail is important to include even if you are going to self-publish. Also offer the endorser that if they need your help, you will send a draft or sample endorsement. Dol you see how this offer has cut down the time and energy that other person will have to put out for your endorsement yet you will be more likely to get it?





3. Make only one request in one brief email. You may have a second or third need but don ’ t load your email with another ask.





I want to help others but this young writer didn ’ t understand (or likely even consider my intense schedule and the many other things in my life that consume my day. I applaud the courage it took for him to send his request but the shape of the message was an overask and without any work on his part to build a relationship gave me little reason to agree to it. If you don ’ t take these factors into consideration, then you are basically “begging” to get a “no thank you,” negative response or no response.





The basic principle I ’ m encouraging with this article is to take visible steps with another person and build your relationship before you ask for their help.





The writing community is willing to help you if you have become active in it and built the good will and relationships to ask for their help. There are many simple ways you can build these relationships such as active participation in a group where this person also belongs. For the writer that started this post with his overask, it had been at least eight months since we met and during that period, I had not seen his name any place. See why this person asked for something way beyond what I could do or expected from this person? Foundational in this process is the relationship. Build it, connect and reconnect, then ask.





What am I missing in this process from your view? Let me know in the comments below.





