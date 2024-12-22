Why Take a Crazy Deadline?





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Have you ever taken a “ crazy ” deadline? Why do it? In this article, I will give a number of reasons why I have done it through the years--and why I continue to do it--and encourage you to do it too.





Running On Ice by Vonetta Flowers, the first African-American to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics (2002 two-person bobsled). The manuscript needed to be written in six weeks and was a 50,000 to 60,000 word book. I love to tell a good story, was fascinated with Vonetta Almost ten years ago, I learned a publisher had their team selling a book into the bookstores but did not have a manuscript they wanted to publish. Yes, it sounds backwards but happens. The book is calledby Vonetta Flowers, the first African-American to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics (2002 two-person bobsled). The manuscript needed to be written in six weeks and was a 50,000 to 60,000 word book. I love to tell a good story, was fascinated with Vonetta ’ s story and signed up to write this book with a nearly-impossible deadline. s story and signed up to write this book with a nearly-impossible deadline.





The publisher had a manuscript but it wasn ’ t the right story for this author. They hired me to write a bobsled story. It is a remarkable story about how a much-decorated track and field athlete became one of the top bobsledders in the world. Vonetta comes from Birmingham, Alabama where they barely have any snow. I flew to her home to spend time with her, get the story content for this book. In addition, I flew to Salt Lake City and drove to Park City, Utah to ride the sled and feel those experiences. It scared the daylights out of me but the course is a public ride in the summer.





The story was fascinating and I met the deadline even writing a foreword by Jackie Joyner Kersey as well as delivering an endorsement from broadcast journalist Bob Costas. Why would I take such a deadline? If you haven ’ t read Running On Ice, I encourage you to track down the book (even at your local library) and read it then write a review for it. At the time of this writing, this book is out of print (happens to many books) but it was a valuable writing experience for me and I love the stories in this book--even if it didn't perform in terms of sales as expected. I was working for the publisher for this project and did pitch an article about the book to one of the top 20 circulation-magazines. Because of my pitch to the editor, there was an article about Vonetta in the magazine and a mention and link to Running On Ice. I encourage you to track down the book (even at your local library) and read it then write a review for it. At the time of this writing, this book is out of print (happens to many books) but it was a valuable writing experience for me and I love the stories in this book--even if it didn't perform in terms of sales as expected. I was working for the publisher for this project and did pitch an article about the book to one of the top 20 circulation-magazines. Because of my pitch to the editor, there was an article about Vonetta in the magazine and a mention and link to





The experience of writing this book stretched me as a writer. I had to break the task down into bite-size pieces then execute those pieces to meet the deadline and give the publisher what they needed. It ’ s a process which I have completed a number of times in my writing life.





I ’ m writing about this book today because this month I met another crazy book deadline. It was another fast-moving book which will be released in early 2025. The topic was interesting to me and a challenge to fit into my publishing life and complete it on schedule. But it happened and is happening.





’ ve read some experts advise you to do something every day that scares you and then you will continue to grow as a writer and communicator. I compare the process to a popular guest on the ’ s the same in the publishing world. You have to continue to move forward with the different tasks and keep from breaking something. In this article, I want to encourage you to take these opportunities if they come across your path. It will stretch you as a writer into new areas. Ive read some experts advise you to do something every day that scares you and then you will continue to grow as a writer and communicator. I compare the process to a popular guest on the Ed Sullivan Show . It was an artist who would spin a number of plates on a stick. He had to keep each plate spinnng or it would fall and break. Its the same in the publishing world. You have to continue to move forward with the different tasks and keep from breaking something.





Also if you take such a steep deadline, it will keep your mind and heart dependent on the Lord to give you the energy and the words for the task.





In addition, you will learn or re-learn the power of consistency, breaking a task into small pieces then executing those pieces with excellence.





Each of us have the same 24 hour, seven day a week time-constraints. How are you going to spend your time? Have you taken a crazy writing deadline? Would you be willing to take another one? Let us know in the comments below.





