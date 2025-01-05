As I go through my day, I encounter a lot of negativity and disappointment on social media and other places. People are always complaining about something. Where is the praise for the companies who are making the effort and giving excellent customer service?





In this article I want to highlight a couple of places which I have noticed great customer service and appreciate their efforts. At the end of this article, I want to bring the point of this piece home to every writer with some ideas how we can give excellent customer service.





As an author I am active on Goodreads where I’ve been since 2011 and written over 900 reviews and have over 5,000 friends. Some of my followers read these blog articles on Goodreads because I’ve connected it and the new articles show up on my profile. Sometimes I discover a missing cover or a progress bar which doesn't work or any number of other book-related issues on the site. Each time, I will go to their help menu and use their contact form ( follow this link if you have never seen it). Within 48 hours (often sooner), I will receive an email where someone has handled the issue which I raised. With more than 150 million members, I find that type of customer service incredible and to be applauded. If you need help with Goodreads, my recommendation is to fill out their help form.





Another company is Adazing which is located in Australia. Follow this link and scroll down to see their free author resources. I have purchased several of their products and even been on their podcast as a guest. Recently I was trying to use their program and found a glitch in it. I filled out a support ticket and right away I received an email from them. It took several exchanges until it was resolved but again, remarkable customer service and it was a matter of filling out a support ticket and asking for their assistance.





Often in these entries, I mention using Hootsuite as a tool to schedule my social media posts. I’ve been using it for years and have a lot of my own time and energy invested in this site. I started with their free version but have been using the paid version for a few years (and that price has been gradually increasing--unfortunately). It's rare that I’ve needed to approach support but each time when I fill out a ticket, they get back to me and even if with several exchanges, eventually the issue is resolved.





In each of these companies, the key to get help is to ask for it using a support ticket, then the company has to have a solid system for aa response. Recently Morgan James Publishing has started such a ticket system for our author support team. The ticket link is built into an autoresponse to an email to author support. Because I’m often the first person that an author interacts with at Morgan James, if authors have some issue they will reach out to me--but often I can’t answer their concern. Now with this support ticket system, I have a simple place to send them where their concern will be heard and resolved.





There are many other companies who are constantly working at delivering good customer service. It is hard because if you approach them you have had some interruption to the use of their service. Each response is critical because that will play into their reputation and how you will perceive of them and recommend them in the future to others.





What is your customer service? Each of us as writers have relationships with editors, literary agents and other writers. Your reputation is involved in each interaction to show people that you will do what you say you will do, when you said you would do it and you deliver excellence. Here’s some practical steps each of us can practice:





Deliver with kindness. Take deep breaths before you write that email or return that phone call and have the right attitude with your response.





Respond in a timely manner. Publishing is a communication business where many people do not communicate. Your timely response is a simple way to stand out to others.





Meet the deadlines. Many authors are late and if you meet the deadline, you have another simple way to be memorable and stand out.





To deliver good customer service is a decision that is made every day and your consistency in this area will pay off in the writing community. As writers, we face a great deal of rejection in the process of finding the right place to publish. Novelist Randy Ingermanson published an article, Every Yes is a Thousand Noes . I hope it encourages you to take action for your writing life.





For this article, I used the image of two hands with a ball of respect in between them. At the end of the day, respect is a strong element and motivator for delivering excellent customer service.





How are you providing excellent customer service or what other companies have you noticed in this area? Let me know in the comments below.



