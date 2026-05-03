Avoid Something Terrible





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Thoughout my years in publishing, I ’ ve learned a critical insight that I will capture in this article. The sky looks threatening and the bench holds three monkeys who silently declare, “See no evil. Speak no evil. Say no evil.” They know something terrible is coming. I want to help you know how to avoid this experience as a book author.





I ’ m talking about the experience of looking at the sales numbers on your book and seeing single digits or zeros. I ’ ve had this experience with some of my books and it is not one that I recommend. When this happens, I have to ask myself, what am I actively doing to tell others about my book?





Most writers (including me) would prefer to be writing than telling others about my book (marketing or promotion). There are several things going on which make marketing or promotion necessary for every author whether they want to do it or not.





--Thousands of new books enter the market every day.

--Surveys have proven that someone has to hear about your book at least seven or eight times and maybe as many as 20 times before they purchase a book.

--Your book needs to be available everywhere (not just on one or two websites like your own website and Amazon).

--The process of telling others about the benefits of your book is often repetative and boring.

--Every author has excuses like I want to write or I dislike/ hate promotion and talking about myself and my book or I want someone else to do it. I ’ ve made and heard many different excuses. Don ’ t use it to let yourself off from it.





If marketing is something many writers avoid or don ’ t do, why should you do it? As the circus promoter P.T. Barnum said, “Without promotion, something terrible happens. Nothing.”





The Good News





--It ’ s never too early or too late. Every author can start and take action to sell their book.





--You can ’ t depend on someone else to do it. You must take your own action and your responsibility.





--You can learn to market and promote





-- There are tools to help you in this process





--There are many different ways





-- It doesn ’ t have to consume your day or time (you can still write)





-- It can be fun if you do it consistently and perservere





Author Resources





’ ve tried Facebook ads and wasted money with no results. Follow bestselling novelist Mark Dawson and his You have to learn from other successful authors and use the right tools. Ive tried Facebook ads and wasted money with no results. Follow bestselling novelist Mark Dawson and his LaunchPad course . Open now and only available a few times each year. Explore it. Buy it over time (as I did and have lifetime access). Watch the videos then apply them to your promotion work.







Years ago, I met and interviewed marketing expert Raleigh Pinskey. She has promoted many people and books throughout her career. Follow this link to get some of her details and insight. Raleigh gave me a copy of her excellent book, 101 Ways to Promote Yourself . The book includes a wealth of practical and easy to accomplish ideas for every author.





You have to craft your words and explore different methods. This weekend I received this email . Harrison House sent it out because I am a subscribers to ShelfAwareness









’ m cheering for your success. While I appreciate you reading this article and even passing it on to others ( use the ClickToTweet ), what actions are you going to take for your books? Thinking about it does not do it. You have to take consistent actions. Let me know in the comments below. Im cheering for your success.





Labels: Avoid Something Terrible, bookselling, marketing, passion, promotion, repetition, TErry, The Writing Life