Two Critical Author Actions





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





’ t taking consistent action, then you aren't reaching new readers and telling them about the benefits of your book. It ’ s why last week I recorded another podcast about publishing expectations and told listeners about 10 Publishing Myths. Follow Every day thousands of new books pour into the market. How can you standout and sell books? Are you depending on someone else to sell your books? Maybe you have a traditional publisher or have hired a publicist or marketing person. As the author, you have the greatest passion and investment in your book. I continue to encourage you to take 100% responsibility for your own success and selling your book. If you arent taking consistent action, then you aren't reaching new readers and telling them about the benefits of your book. Its why last week I recorded another podcast about publishing expectations and told listeners aboutFollow the link to get it, read it and take action.





Today, I ’ m giving you the stories about two critical actions that every author needs to take to sell books: positioning and follow-up.



First, position your book for readers to know about it and easily purchase your book. Several years ago right before the pandemic, I made a large investment in 10 Publishing Myths. With eight other authors I took three days away from home to attend a book funnel book bootcamp. The hours and work at this camp were long and intense. We brainstormed about each other ’ s work, learned how to use new tools and launched this effort. In the years since, several of my fellow participants have removed their book funnel and given up on these tools. I have continued to promote it and use it which is one of the keys for me. If you give up and quit, the effort stops.





In addition to this website, I have continued promotion and used PodMatch to book or record over 70 podcasts. I do not have a podcast but have been guesting and promoting the podcasts of others. Before each podcast (whether it is live or recorded), I review my talking points or stories that I want to make sure I tell during these sessions. I can only control my part of the process but I can thoughtfully take that control. I purchased a website Publishing Offer.com. On this website, I forward to my book funnel site. The words are clear and easy for every listener to recall and use. People listen to podcasts when exercising or driving in their car or any number of other places away from a computer. I consider my listeners and want to make it easy for them to get to my website.





I ’ m telling you these specific actions so you can apply them to your own books and your readers. How you position your book and continue to promote it is an important aspect of this work.





’ ve participated in this conference. I have a track record of results from these pitches because Last Saturday, I spent three hours listening to about 15 pitches online from different writers. Over the last several years, as an acquisitions editor, Ive participated in this conference. I have a track record of results from these pitches because Morgan James Publishing has published several books from these authors.





The leaders of this conference understand that I ’ m eager to get the email addresses and contact information from these various authors who pitched their books. During a five or ten minute author pitch, I did not gather or exchange any contact information with these authors. It is the second action, I want to write about in this article: followup. Without follow-up the chain of commuication is broken. Unless I communicate, they don't how how to reach me and likely will not submit their manuscript to me. This communication gap is necessary to fill or I will miss an opportunity. I emailed the leaders and requested the information (even though they told me orally that they were going to send it). When I received the information, I carefully entered their names, emails and phone numbers into my address book. Then early last week or a few days after our meeting, I sent each one an email asking for their submission. This follow-up step is critical for every author. These authors may send their submission in months or even next year. The timing is unimportant but the followup is critical.





For a moment, let ’ s return to book positioning. In my email signature, I include several links and the first one says:



Get 10 Publishing Myths for only $10 at: http://publishingoffer.com/





One of those authors who pitched bought my book. When I mailed the printed book, I made a point to personalize the book (sign and date it on the title page) and include my business cards which have additional links and information.





I ’ m writing about these details because every author (including you) can take these types of actions. It involves thoughtful preparation, continued effort and action. It is through these actions you seize opportunities for your book.





One final idea for you: below this article, each week I create a ClickToTweet . I take this simple action to encourage you to easily pass this information to others. Can you please pass on this information?





What actions are you taking to reach new readers? How are you positioning your book? What followup steps are you taking to knock on doors and open opportunity? Let me know in the comments below.





Labels: 10 Publishing Myths, action, book funnel bootcamp, email signature, marketing, readers, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, Two Critical Author Actions