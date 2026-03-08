Willing If Asked





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

If you are reading this article and you are honest, I suspect you have some big dreams for your writing. Who do you want to reach or what type of readership do you want to grow? Are you trying to change your world or make a valuable contribution to it? In this article, I want to tell some stories and give you some action points for your writing life.





First, let ’ s talk about asking and your motivation. In the Epistle of James, he writes, “You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have because you do not ask God. When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.” James 4:2-3 (NIV). Notice you have to take action (ask) and have the right motivation when you ask.





’ ve written in these articles, for the last 13 years I ’ ve worked as an ’ ve read that at any given day there are over a million proposals and manuscripts in circulation. You breakthrough these incredible numbers as you make the right connection and the right pitch at the right time. Your persistence and consistency will pay off for you if you don ’ t give up. As Ive written in these articles, for the last 13 years Ive worked as an acquisitions editor at Morgan James Publishing . Authors, literary agents and others approach me about their book proposals and pitches. I want to tell you about someone in the “other” category who approached me. Within the publishing community, Ive read that at any given day there are over a million proposals and manuscripts in circulation. You breakthrough these incredible numbers as you make the right connection and the right pitch at the right time. Your persistence and consistency will pay off for you if you dont give up.





Many years ago, I wrote a couple of books for Pearson Education and worked with an editor. Through LinkedIN we maintained our connection. This editor moved away from her publisher and is a freelance editor/ ghostwriter/ publishing fixer. She ghostwrote a proposal and a manuscript for two health care CEOs. One author is in New York City and the other is in Australia.





’ m giving you these details so you can see how the process works and the importance of maintaining and using your connections. With an excellent book proposal , these authors landed a top literary agent who shopped the book to many different publishers--including all of the big five publishers. Their proposal was rejected over and over. Ultimately the agent dropped the project (which happens). The editor remembered our work from years ago and reached out to me at Morgan James. I read the proposal, put it in the consideration process, spoke with the authors and my colleagues, then got them a book contract which they signed. Im giving you these details so you can see how the process works and the importance of maintaining and using your connections.





Last November, these authors were keynote speakers at a large health conference in Boston. Because they worked with Morgan James, they had real books to sell at their event--even though the book doesn ’ t release in the bookstores (brick and mortar plus online) until the end of this month. From my publishing experience, many publishers would not have produced this book early and ahead of their schedule to help these authors sell books. The choice you make as an author of your publisher is an important one. Are they flexible? Are they willing to go the extra mile to help you so everyone can sell books? These questions and others are important ones to ask and discover the answers--before you sign with them.





I want to tell you another aspect about this book that I have been working on--one that is rare and I ’ ve never done before as an editor. I wanted to help these authors get book reviews when the book launched. I ’ ve written many reviews but I do not write reviews for books that I ’ ve brought into Morgan James because of the conflict of interest. Instead I worked the book review need from a different angle.





I ordered a series of print copies, then I reached out one by one to some of my reading friends. I told them about the book, sent them the catalog page and asked if they would be interested in reading the book and asked if they would write an honest review about the book. Also I asked for their mailing address to make sure I had the right address.





’ t written many book reviews, I also printed ’ ve not seen it, I wrote a promotion page for 10 Publishing Myths ( As these friends agreed to read the book (and some of my friends said no thanks), I packed the book and mailed it to them. In the package, I sent the catalog page (remind them when the book is releasing), a note thanking them and reminding them of their commitment to write an honest review. If I knew they probably havent written many book reviews, I also printed a book review template with questions to help them. In case, youve not seen it, I wrote a promotion page for follow this link ).





Your Aging Advantage I encourage you to follow the link and download the ebook version. My little behind-the-scenes book review campaign is still in the works because this book doesn't officially launch for several more weeks. The actual results have not happened yet but I know for certain that asking and following through is going to make some difference in the promotion of this book. The book isI encourage you to follow the link and download the ebook version.





To conclude this article, what types of dreams and plans do you have for your writing? Who in your connections can help you and are you willing to ask them? Will you follow through with your plans? I encourage you to dream big and reach out to others and ask for their help then see what happens.





Let me know in the comments, what plans you are making or who you will ask? I look forward to your comments.





Labels: asking, Bible, book reviews, connection, editor, Morgan James Publishing, NIV, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, Willing If Asked, Your Aging Advantage