Important Bookstore Insights





As an author your book may only be in an online bookstore. Sometimes that bookstore is only Amazon and other times you are in many online bookstores. In other articles, I ’ ve pointed out that bookstores have limited shelf space for books. How are those decisions made about which books to carry in that limited space?





From my years in publishing, I understand behind the scenes there are many individuals in this decision process. I encourage each of you to be constantly learning about this process and glean insights that can be used for your own books.



Last week I heard this podcast Last week I heard this podcast What It’s Like to Be a Kid with Jon Anderson, the President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing. As the show notes say, “Jon Anderson has been President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster Children’s since 2009, after a career in both publishing and bookselling that began at age 16 at a B. Dalton mall store in South Dakota. His journey through Barnes & Noble, Penguin, and Perseus to his current position is one marked by creativity, humor, and iconic books and brands, from Mad Libs to Nancy Drew.”





I learned a great deal from listening to this interview including Anderson ’ s insights about the current children ’ s book market. For many years, he was the book buyer at the corporate office of Barnes & Noble. Publishers and their representatives regularly pitched Anderson because of the significance of his decisions about which books to put into the stores. To make decisions, he said he looked at the cover then read the back cover. These two elements are details that you as an author have control and influence (no matter how you publish). Yet you have to take action in this area.





Much of the decision-making process is outside of anything that an author can control or influence. Instead of shrugging this responsibility, I want to call to your attention several elements where you do have control: the book cover and the back cover. Depending on your publishing path, some authors have more decision-making influence than others. Every author can make an impact in this area and I ’ m encouraging you to seize it.





Years ago when I worked at another publishing house, I spoke with the Vice-President of Sales when he had returned from a trip to present our new books to buyers at bookstores. With frustration in his tone, he said, “After hearing about our new books, the buyer would say, “I ’ ll take two copies of each. One to sell and one to show.” I could hear the disappointment in his story because no publisher is trying to sell only two copies of any book. It shows the difficulty for every publisher to get their books into the bookstore.





What Authors Can Control





Whether your book is going to be online or inside a brick and mortar bookstore, there are some elements that you as the author have control. First, create an attractive and attention-getting cover. First impressions count and I ’ ve seen some poor book covers and others garner attention. Your choice of a designer and a publisher are in the author ’ s control.









The third way to influence book buyers is to include high profile endorsements. As a new or unpublished author you may think you have no ability to get these types of endorsements. That assumption is wrong.





’ ve written about these details. Also You can take action and collect great endorsements for your book--even if you self-publish. In other articles ( follow this link ), Ive written about these details. Also look at this article from Jacqueline Marcel about getting endorsements for her self-published book. If she can do it, you can do it. To get these endorsements you have to ask and make it easy for that person to agree and return the endorsement (even if you write a “draft” yourself when you ask because well-known people are busy. It takes author effort and not just once but over and over.





There are obstacles to getting your book into the hands of readers but with your activity and continued promotion, you can overcome these hurdles and turn them into opportunities.





What actions are you going to take in this area? What am I missing that you can add? I look forward to your comments.



