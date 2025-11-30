Our Days Are Short

Each of us have a limited number of days on this planet. We may not think about it but sometimes this fact comes roaring our lives.

In my Bible, I have a series of friends photos that I pray for every day. A number of these people are missionaries that I served with through Wycliffe Bible Translators. A few weeks ago one of these friends that I’ve known since the 70s and appeared in great health. He had a heart-attack and died. While I’ve often read heart attacks are a leading cause of death, the passing of this friend touched me personally--way more than any statistic.

Use Your Time Wisely

The bulk of these articles on The Writing Life give insights and encouragement for your work in publishing. I wanted to mke sure this article also includes this element. For the rest of this article, I’m highlighting a set of principles or maxims which are buried in the final pages of both versions of. I wrote the original version of this book as a frustrated acquisitions editor trying to receive better submissions. The book has helped many writers and has over 150 Five Star Reviews and exceeded any of my expectations.

12 Maxims for Any Writer





Throughout my career, I’ve used these operating principles. I hope these maxims will aid you in your overall writing career.





1. Never forget the impact of your words —positive or negative. Most days, I feel the pressure of motivation to make money as a freelancer. I’ve got bills and obligations which demand payment. Yet if you are so money-driven that you never make any decisions about your writing except ones which are motivated from finances, it will be difficult for you to advance in nonfiction or fiction. Don’t get me wrong. I want to be fairly compensated for my work but I also want to enjoy my work and what I do day in and day out. You need to be conscious of your motivation behind your writing and let that drive your daily efforts.





2. Never forget your writing is a privilege and a business —so seek to maintain balance. Too many writers hesitate to ask for their materials or for a decision about a query or proposal. They send it out once or twice, then it’s rejected and they don’t properly market or even follow-up.





3. Celebrate your writing successes. Never lose the wonder of the opportunity. At another conference I attended—a secular writing conference in Southern California—I was fascinated by a secular novelist and his message. While waiting to ask him a question after the session, I turned to another person and asked if she had taken this instructor’s writing class. The woman puffed up her face in disgust and replied, “No, I’m a published author.” Just because our material is printed in magazines or books, it should not build us up in pride. Believe me, sometimes it’s difficult but as writers we need to keep things in balance, especially when it comes to books.





4. Believe in the quality of your work and the value of your message. Surprises always happen. I work hard at my craft and perseverance is a key factor. Don’t get me wrong but I love to receive my material in print. It’s a surprise and a special blessing. It’s the new box of books hot off the press or the magazine article in a missionary publication. I marvel at the grace in my life. I’d encourage you to absorb the same attitude no matter how many books you publish.





5. Expect to serve an apprenticeship. It’s a false expectation to go from nothing to book contracts. Everyone is expected to move through the ranks of this business. It takes diligence and perseverance to succeed.





6. Learn all you can from every possible source. If you approach life in this fashion, you will find that you can learn from a multitude of sources.





7. Act wisely and thoughtfully. Haste usually makes waste.





8. Never resist rewriting. Your words are not etched in stone.





9. Never resist editing. Again, your words are not etched in stone.





10. When you receive advice about your writing, learn to evaluate it critically. Sometimes you will get advice from a fellow writer or a family member and it doesn’t “feel” like something you should take. Follow that instinct.





11. Treat editors as the coach on your team. They know their audience, so respect their counsel and only reject it with good reason.



