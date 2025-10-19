Choose a Path and Persist

As writers, we have a lot of uncertainty when we choose our path to publication. As you make these choices, there are many different options and paths to succeed with your book.





The Babylon Blueprint for Authors by David Hancock. The book includes 40 pages of detailed comparison of these three paths. If you have chosen your path, here ’ s another reason to get this book. It includes detailed low cost or no cost strategies to market and sell your book. The three basic paths to publication are traditional, self-publishing, and hybrid/ independent publishing. If you are exploring these options I encourage you to get a free copy ofby David Hancock. The book includes 40 pages of detailed comparison of these three paths. If you have chosen your path, heres another reason to get this book. It includes detailed low cost or no cost strategies to market and sell your book.





’ ve worked for the last 13 years. In 21 years, we ’ ve published over 6,000 titles, sold over 20 million books and many bestsellers (which you can ’ t do unless you are selling in the brick and mortar bookstores--which we are). David is the founder of Morgan James Publishing , one of the top independent publishers and where Ive worked for the last 13 years. In 21 years, weve published over 6,000 titles, sold over 20 million books and many bestsellers (which you cant do unless you are selling in the brick and mortar bookstores--which we are).





Beyond the publishing paths, after your book is in the marketplace you need to choose which path you will take to gain readers and tell others about your book. Every author has this responsibility--whether they take it or not. Their choices in this area will affect their sales and level of success.





’ s ’ t have time to blog.” I ignored these cautions and persisted to write these articles each week. My friends were right because creating these articles takes time and energy from other choices but I continued on the blogging path. I chose to blog once a week. Others gather a team of people and blog every day. Other blog once a month. The frequency is an important choice but equally important is consistent execution. In December 2004, I started blogging about The Writing Life . Here the link to my first article about changing . Blogging was new and a number of people reached out to me and cautioned me not to be blogging. They said things like, “You are a busy acquisitions editor at a publisher. You dont have time to blog.” I ignored these cautions and persisted to write these articles each week. My friends were right because creating these articles takes time and energy from other choices but I continued on the blogging path. I chose to blog once a week. Others gather a team of people and blog every day. Other blog once a month. The frequency is an important choice but equally important is consistent execution.





’ ve blogged over 1,800 times. My blogs are different from those early posts. I added royalty-free images to each blog. I also included links to other resources and a call to action at the end of each article encouraging comments. I added the ability for readers to subscribe to my blog and get them on their email ( ’ t a subscriber). Also for each one, I ’ ve added a ClickToTweet so the reader can easily tell others about my articlers. Through the years, Ive blogged over 1,800 times. My blogs are different from those early posts. I added royalty-free images to each blog. I also included links to other resources and a call to action at the end of each article encouraging comments. I added the ability for readers to subscribe to my blog and get them on their email ( follow this link if you arent a subscriber). Also for each one, Ive added a ClickToTweet so the reader can easily tell others about my articlers.





’ ve continued to learn more about blogging. I ’ ve got Blogging for Bucks. Notice the 30 day love it or return it guarantee. Several factors go into this process. First, Ive continued to learn more about blogging. Ive got a free teleseminar where you can learn more about blogging with a free ebook. Also I created a low-cost resource where you can learn how to make your blog into an income stream called. Notice the 30 day love it or return it guarantee.





When you choose a path, you need to be consistent and keep on that path to find your audience and persist. Too many people jump from path to path then they wonder why they never got anywhere.





’ s not that I ’ m doing anything other than staying on the path (consistency) and writing articles for my readers. I have signed up for a free tool which searches for my name online in articles and other places. This article explains there are over 600 million blogs and pinpointed the top 27 content producers. My blog on The Writing Life was one of those 27. Its not that Im doing anything other than staying on the path (consistency) and writing articles for my readers.





Questions for You





It ’ s wise to evaluate your path and know which one you are choosing. Then see if you are being consistent. Are you continuing to learn and improve your actions? Is there a course or tool you need to add to the process? I encourage you to keep going. Your persistence may not be evident at first but will pay off in the long run.









What am I missing or other suggestions do you have? Let me know in the comments below.





Tweetable: