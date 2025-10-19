Choose a Path and Persist
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
As writers, we have a lot of uncertainty when we choose our path to publication. As you make these choices, there are many different options and paths to succeed with your book.
The three basic paths to publication are traditional, self-publishing, and hybrid/ independent publishing. If you are exploring these options I encourage you to get a free copy of The Babylon Blueprint for Authors by David Hancock. The book includes 40 pages of detailed comparison of these three paths. If you have chosen your path, here’s another reason to get this book. It includes detailed low cost or no cost strategies to market and sell your book.
David is the founder of Morgan James Publishing, one of the top independent publishers and where I’ve worked for the last 13 years. In 21 years, we’ve published over 6,000 titles, sold over 20 million books and many bestsellers (which you can’t do unless you are selling in the brick and mortar bookstores--which we are).
Beyond the publishing paths, after your book is in the marketplace you need to choose which path you will take to gain readers and tell others about your book. Every author has this responsibility--whether they take it or not. Their choices in this area will affect their sales and level of success.
In December 2004, I started blogging about The Writing Life. Here’s the link to my first article about changing. Blogging was new and a number of people reached out to me and cautioned me not to be blogging. They said things like, “You are a busy acquisitions editor at a publisher. You don’t have time to blog.” I ignored these cautions and persisted to write these articles each week. My friends were right because creating these articles takes time and energy from other choices but I continued on the blogging path. I chose to blog once a week. Others gather a team of people and blog every day. Other blog once a month. The frequency is an important choice but equally important is consistent execution.
Through the years, I’ve blogged over 1,800 times. My blogs are different from those early posts. I added royalty-free images to each blog. I also included links to other resources and a call to action at the end of each article encouraging comments. I added the ability for readers to subscribe to my blog and get them on their email (follow this link if you aren’t a subscriber). Also for each one, I’ve added a ClickToTweet so the reader can easily tell others about my articlers.
’ve continued to learn more about blogging. I’ve got a free teleseminar where you can learn more about blogging with a free ebook. Also I created a low-cost resource where you can learn how to make your blog into an income stream called Blogging for Bucks. Notice the 30 day love it or return it guarantee.
When you choose a path, you need to be consistent and keep on that path to find your audience and persist. Too many people jump from path to path then they wonder why they never got anywhere.
I have signed up for a free tool which searches for my name online in articles and other places. This article explains there are over 600 million blogs and pinpointed the top 27 content producers. My blog on The Writing Life was one of those 27. It’s not that I’m doing anything other than staying on the path (consistency) and writing articles for my readers.
Questions for You
It’s wise to evaluate your path and know which one you are choosing. Then see if you are being consistent. Are you continuing to learn and improve your actions? Is there a course or tool you need to add to the process? I encourage you to keep going. Your persistence may not be evident at first but will pay off in the long run.
While the bulk of this article is focused on my blogging, these questions are the same for a variety of aspects of the publishing world like social media. You can’t be everywhere. Are you selecting a path and then being consistent? Or pitching podcasts then telling others? Are you writing book reviews and joining launch teams, then telling other people about your review on social media? Are you exploring and adding other possibilities to your actions and reach on a consistent basis? The possible choices are endless. It’s why my friend John Kremer wrote 1001 Ways to Market Your Books. For every choice, without your persistent and consistent action, something terrible happens: nothing.
What am I missing or other suggestions do you have? Let me know in the comments below.
Throughout my many years in publishing, I’ve co-authored over a dozen books and reviewed thousands of submissions (no exaggeration). As a part of the process of working with these authors, I speak with them about their dreams and plans. Many of these authors have unrealistic expectations about what will happen with their published book. Many aspects of the details of publishing are outside of anything an author can control. I wrote 10 PUBLISHING MYTHS to give authors practical help. You can get decades of insights in 10 PUBLISHING MYTHS for only $10, free shipping and over $200 of bonuses.
