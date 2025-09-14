Get The Right Connection

From my years in publishing, I understand while on the surface publishing a book may look simple, it is full of complexity. One of the ways to cut through this complexity is to find the right guide or mentor with the right connection. Sometimes finding this right connection can take years.





’ ve read Malcom Gladwell ’ s bestselling book, The Tipping Point. In 2019, I wrote this article asking ’ m a connector. Even if you aren ’ t a connector, you can understand the importance and grow your connections. In this article, I want to give you some ideas how to find the right connection for you and your publishing. Maybe youve read Malcom Gladwells bestselling book,. In 2019, I wrote this article asking Where Is Your Tipping Point? on the Writers on the Move blog. The book highlights four personality types and when I read it, I understood that Im a connector. Even if you arent a connector, you can understand the importance and grow your connections.





As I think about it, my connections come from many different places such as conferences, LinkedIN, podcasts and many other places. It ’ s important as you make these connections to keep track of your data such as their email and cell phone number. I have several places including my address book and my phone where I will add someone's contact information. It takes a few extra minutes but whenever I need the information (and that may be years later), I ’ ve made it easy to locate and use. If you don ’ t have a system or habit or practice for such details. I encourage you to create one that will work for you.





Years ago I exchanged business cards with people at conferences, connected them with a rubber band and brought them home and put them into a drawer in my desk. The information is there but not in an “easy to use” format. Through the years, I ’ ve gathered thousands of business cards.





When you return from a conference or gathering, I encourage you to take a few minutes and add the details into an address book that you can search, save and find when you need it.





’ ll tell about a pair of my Sometimes the right connection takes time and even years to happen. As an example, Ill tell about a pair of my Morgan James Publishing authors with a forthcoming book. Their editor and ghostwriter is one of my long-term friends and one of my former editors from Penguin / Random House. She is no longer there. The authors are expert in a current topic and snagged the attention of a literary agen t. For over a year, this agent shopped their excellent book proposal to publishers. In a few cases, they came close but no contract was offered from a traditional house and their agent gave up on shopping it because she could not find the right connection.





These authors had not tried an independent publisher so my editor friend reached out to me. I loved the authors, the topic and their book proposal and book. Through a process, my colleagues agreed and offered these authors a book contract. They signed and now their book is in production. In November both authors will be speaking at a large conference in Boston. We are on track for them to have books to sell at that event. Several months ago, this opportunity to sell books was not going to happen. Also this timely book will release next year in the bookstores. This process begins with finding the right connection and that takes work.





I ’ ve got many of these types of stories but the bottom-line is: to make the right connection every author has to be in the right place, at the right time with the right stuff. Yes, there were three rights in that last sentence. It takes work and continued effort to make that connection. If someone gives up, the connection doesn't happen.





Action Steps:





1. Take a hard look at how you process emails and phone numbers from whoever you meet. Do you have a consistent habit with this information? If not, create one and begin the habit.





’ t have a profile on LinkedIN, then make one and completely fill it out (a critical element including your photo), then make new connections. Are we connected on LinkedIN? ’ ve not connected with in years, LinkedIN is one of the first places I turn to see their contact information. Use this resource to get the right connection. 2. If you dont have a profile on LinkedIN, then make one and completely fill it out (a critical element including your photo), then make new connections. Are we connected on LinkedIN? Follow this link to my profile and check . If not, then send me a connection invitation. Publishing professionals move around but they take their LinkedIN profile with their move. When I want to reach someone Ive not connected with in years, LinkedIN is one of the first places I turn to see their contact information. Use this resource to get the right connection.





’ m still adding these new connection to my address book and following up with these authors. In my view, it is never too late to restore and renew a connection with someone. Make it a part of your writing life. 3. It takes persistence and patience to find the right connection. Last spring I taught at several writers ’ conferences . Im still adding these new connection to my address book and following up with these authors. In my view, it is never too late to restore and renew a connection with someone. Make it a part of your writing life.





What steps are you consistently taking to make the right connection? What steps have I not included? Let me know in the comments below.



