Practice Short Writing

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Thousands of new books are published every day. Two of my bestselling author friends released a new book over four weeks ago. I heard about the book and requested a review copy which they sent. I have read the book and I ’ m trying to find a few minutes to write my review. I checked Amazon and Goodreads for this book and they have zero reviews .





It's been proven that 98% of people who purchase a product online have read a review before they buy it. In general, book reviews are short articles and can be written in a brief amount of time. It's an important skill to write a book review and every writer can learn this skill. In these articles, I've written a number of articles about book reviews (follow this link to easily find some of them).





Another bestselling author friend hired me to write some profiles for a large project. As we spoke, she admitted that her skill was writing longer pieces of writing like books but not in the shorter profiles. This friend was placing limitations on her writing through her resistance to write the shorter pieces. When you write a short piece, you learn to write for a particular audience. You also gain the insight of which sentences are extra or fluff and can be easily eliminated. You improve as a writer and a commuicator through the continual practice and execution of these short articles.





’ s conference, another writer reached out to me asking where she could publish her writing. I suggested After a recent writers conference, another writer reached out to me asking where she could publish her writing. I suggested magazine articles because they are short pieces and when published you can reach thousands of readers. As we exchanged emails, this author was a grief chaplain and wanted to know where to publish her writing.





’ s why they publish writer ’ s guidelines (use google to find them). I encouraged this author to use her Without knowing it, this chaplain had a wealth of writing possibilities. As a former magazine editor, I know editors are actively looking for writers. Its why they publish writers guidelines (use google to find them). I encouraged this author to use her Christian Writer ’ s Market Guide which had over 150 magazines in their listing. You need a current guide because a great deal of the information changes every year. Editors move and magazines close or new publications begin. The current guide gives you the best possible chance with your pitch. Some publications require a query letter (learn how to write one) while others want the full manuscript.





10 Publishing Myths, Insights Every Author Needs to Succeed. (with a link to my book and website) The chaplain asked me what she could write? Almost every magazine will publish personal experience stories. This writer had a vast number of experiences that she could easily write into a 500 to 1200 word article. Yes, she would have to learn how to write a magazine article and how to properly format it and pitch it to the editor. Each of these skills can be easily learned. At the end of your articles, you have a simple statement like: Terry Whalin is the author of more than 60 books including. (with a link to my book and website)





If you follow these simple steps, you get published. Then editors and literary agents will be more interested in your submissions because you move from an unpublished author into a professional writer.





There are many types of short pieces that you can learn, practice and submit over and over including (but not limited to) book reviews, devotions, jokes, short filler pieces, magazine articles, quotes, and short social media posts. The possibilities and the opportunities are endless.





My bottom-line emphasis in this article is that short pieces of writing is a valuable skill which can be learned and exercised over and over throughout your writing career. What am I missing here? Does it stir some ideas for your writing? Let me know in the comments below.





Labels: action, book reviews, fillers, jokes, magazine articles, personal experience, Practice Short Writing, query, submissions, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life