Your Most Effective Communication Tool

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Writers, editors, agents and other professionals are in the communication business. Because of the slow pace or nonexistent pace of communication, often this aspect is forgotten. What is the most effective communication tool? Depending on your age, some people would answer text. Others say the telephone. In this article, I want to contend it is your email .





’ m connected with many authors who have my direct dial phone number. We speak from time to time on the phone. Last week one of my authors called me. From a glance at my phone, I could see who was calling and I sent the call to voicemail. This author didn ’ t leave a message and is likely hoping I will return the missed call. It is a call I will not be making. Why? My last conversation with this author was a pitch for a type of book that ’ s a lot of work to create such a business plan. I know firsthand because I Through my work at Morgan James Publishing , Im connected with many authors who have my direct dial phone number. We speak from time to time on the phone. Last week one of my authors called me. From a glance at my phone, I could see who was calling and I sent the call to voicemail. This author didnt leave a message and is likely hoping I will return the missed call. It is a call I will not be making. Why? My last conversation with this author was a pitch for a type of book that Morgan James does not publish. During the conversation, I recommended this author write a book proposal or a business plan with the book that was pitched. Its a lot of work to create such a business plan. I know firsthand because I ’ ve written two book proposals which received six-figure advances from publishers. I encouraged this author to write a proposal not for a six-figure advance but because I know it will help this author crystalize and define the idea. Instead of following the seasoned advice from my last phone conversation, this author wanted to spend more time on a call. It ’ s a timewaster for me and simply not going to happen. ve written two book proposals which received. I encouraged this author to write a proposal not for a six-figure advance but because I know it will help this author crystalize and define the idea. Instead of following the seasoned advice from my last phone conversation, this author wanted to spend more time on a call. Its a timewaster for me and simply not going to happen.





When it comes to the telephone, you want to be wise how you use this communication tool and not waste time for the other person. Think about your last call before you dial in their number to dial it again. My advice is that straightforward when you think about calling an editor or agent on the phone.





Boundaries on Your Email





Some of my professional friends have drawn specific boundaries on their email. For example, they don ’ t answer work emails on the weekend (except rarely). I got an automatic responder from one of my Morgan James colleagues and it included how she handles her email--that she only reads it twice a day in the morning and evening and that is during the week. On the weekend, she reads it on Sunday afternoon. I applaud how she has helped define expectations for anyone who sends her an email.





I do not have such boundaries (but maybe I should learn from this colleague). As my authors and others I work with know firsthand, I ’ m likely to answer my email almost any time and any day. Those answers can come early in the morning or late at night. I probably need to draw a few email boundaries.





A Process for Submissions





Email is where I receive and process submissions for Morgan James Publishing . Often writers and literary agents through email will send their pitch or proposal (often as an attachment). Also to make sure I get what I need for a submission, I will often email authors asking for their submission. If I need additional information (which happens fairly frequently), I will email for this data.





As a part of the submission process, I set up a conference call with each author to explore the background on their submission, their connections as a writer and also to explain about the unique ways Morgan James operates in the marketplace. This conference call is recorded and via email, I sent the author a link to the recording. After this call, I fill out some internal paperwork to possibly get the author a contract--and this filled out form comes to me on email.





When our publication board meets and makes a publishing decision about offering a contract, through email I ’ m notified their contract package is ready to send. As an editor, I prepare this package and email it to the author (and I also call them to alert them that I ’ ve sent this material so it does not get stuck in their spam or some other place). Often they ask questions (on email) and receive answers on email. Then when they sign their contract, they will scan it and email it to me. You can see with these details the essential nature of email throughout this process.





Read But Not Answered





Some of my professional friends have large volumes of email in their computer which they have never opened. I read or at least open all of my emails and have none which are unopened. If you email me, you can count on the fact I will open it. I may not read all of it but will open it. Also the fact that I open it does not mean I answer it. I have two primary email addresses (personal and work). In each email, I have a large number of emails which are in my draft folder. These emails are likely ones I will answer but on my timeframe. Many of them do not have a specific deadline or timeframe for an answer.





Email Newsletters





’ m learning how to use my new system and committed to continuing the consistent communication pattern that I ’ ve set up in the past months. Behind the scenes, my newsletter numbers have dramatically dropped. I ’ m redoubling my efforts to proactively increase those numbers and get more subscribers. Essentially I ’ m continuing to send my newsletter on a consistent schedule, providing value and reminding them of our connection. In my article last week , I told you about my newletter change over after 20 years. It is still in process. Im learning how to use my new system and committed to continuing the consistent communication pattern that Ive set up in the past months. Behind the scenes, my newsletter numbers have dramatically dropped. Im redoubling my efforts to proactively increase those numbers and get more subscribers. Essentially Im continuing to send my newsletter on a consistent schedule, providing value and reminding them of our connection.





’ s In case, you missed it last week, here where you can quickly subscribe and will receive a FREE 87-page ebook loaded with lots of valuable writing insights.





Other Communication Tools





In the opening for this article, I mentioned the telephone and texting. I use both of these tools but advise you to be limited in your use of the telephone with editors and agents--until you have established your relationship. Some authors want to call me and make their pitch on the phone--which is the least effective way to pitch in my view. You may have a great oral pitch on the phone but what you pitch for the printed page is critical and much more important than what you do on the phone. Some authors love to text and will send me long texts--which I skim but do not reply in kind. Text is a great way to reach someone at the last minute.





Do you agree with me that email is your most effective communicaion tool? Or what do you see that I am missing? Let me know in the comments below.





Labels: authors, books, email, magazine articles, publishing, telephone, Terry Whalin, texting, The Writing Life, Your Most Effective Communication Tool