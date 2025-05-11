Be Aware of Your Choices

Throughout your day, you are making choices, whether you are aware of it or not. What actions you take? Write this page or watch a movie or television program or read more on a book. What you eat? When you get some exercise? When do you organize your desk or your computer or learn something new? We are surrounded with good choices.





’ ve been actively doing this work with authors--and even longer since I was doing this work with other publishers. The process of getting a book contract for an author has multiple steps which I have to accomplish for my colleagues to send me a contract. Working for a New York publisher is different from the two other publishers where I have worked in acquisitions. Also the process is different from self-publishing (where everything falls to the author ’ s responsibility). For my part, I have a series of steps that need to be completed in this process. I ’ m aware my choices and even how quickly I get the various steps completed will affect whether an author receives a contract or not. If I don ’ t complete some of the process, then that author will never receive the offer to publish their book. Each of us have the same 24 hours of the day to take action and do something. Some of my days are filled with high energy and scheduled meetings with authors. On other days my calendar is empty and every hour I make choices how to fill my time. For example, with my role as an acquisitions editor at Morgan James Publishing . For 13 years, Ive been actively doing this work with authors--and even longer since I was doing this work with other publishers. The process of getting a book contract for an author has multiple steps which I have to accomplish for my colleagues to send me a contract. Working for a New York publisher is different from the two other publishers where I have worked in acquisitions. Also the process is different from self-publishing (where everything falls to the authors responsibility). For my part, I have a series of steps that need to be completed in this process. Im aware my choices and even how quickly I get the various steps completed will affect whether an author receives a contract or not. If I dont complete some of the process, then that author will never receive the offer to publish their book.





During my years working in this process, I have also learned there is much of the process which is outside of anything that I can control. For example, I can ’ t determine if an author will sign and return their contract or if they will send me a simple note they have decided to go in a different direction (happens) or they don ’ t respond at all to my contract offer (yes, editors do get ghosted in response as well as writers). While I can ’ t control the response and action of others, I can control my own actions and choices. Some days I feel overwhelmed with the amount of work and the details that have to be pulled together for a book to move forward. Other days I keep chipping away at the work and some of the details come together and move forward with my colleagues. I ’ m saying it is not a black and white process but a fluid one which is filled with choices.





’ ve spoken with a couple of different authors in Switzerland about their submissions. I will send an email with a proposed time. I use a Another illustration about choices would be the management of my calendar. As a part of the submission process at Morgan James Publishing , I speak with the author, record the conversation and send that author a copy of our recording. My authors are scattered all over the world--not just in different parts of the United States and Canada. In the last few weeks, Ive spoken with a couple of different authors in Switzerland about their submissions. I will send an email with a proposed time. I use a world clock tool so my proposed time will likely work for that author. With the authors in Europe, it is often early morning in California but late afternoon in Switzerland for that author.





It is a continual process to propose a meeting time, see if that time will work, then set up a conference call with that author (another online tool I use in this process). During the call, I make sure I ask the author for the various details I need for my colleagues (such as the links to their online presence on LinkedIN, Instagram, Facebook, etc.). If I don ’ t have these details, then I can ’ t fill out their paperwork for my colleagues and see if I can get them a book contract. Throughout this internal process, I am making many choices about how I will spend my time and which authors to move forward in the process. Hopefully from these few specifics, you can see even as an editor, I have an endless stream of choices whether to go this way or that way.





For this article on The Writing Life , I want to give you several steps to help you move forward with whatever you face.





1. Be aware of your choices. Monitor how you spend your time throughout a day. Are you aimlessly scrolling on social media or sitting at your desk with your fingers on your keyboard and moving forward on your writing? If you can ’ t find a block of time to write, can you write in short bursts to keep it moving forward? Break up the patterns of what you have done in the past and try something different to move ahead.





2. Use wisdom of experience and prayer with your choices. As a Christian, I understand that prayer is one of our greatest assets in deciding which direction to move forward. I encourage you to pray throughout this process as you make your choices.





3. Handle the interruptions. No one is promised smooth sailing in the publishing process. From my years in this business, I can almost guarantee that something will spring into your life to interrupt your goals or plans. The key is your determination to keep moving forward and meet your writing deadline inspite of the interruption .





4. Be committed to growing and improving throughout your publishing journey. As I ’ ve written in these articles, the publishing process is much more of a marathon than a sprint. Each of us are on the journey with an endless supply of opportunities. Which opportunities will you choose to move ahead and which opportunities will you delay or refuse?





I ’ m excited about the various authors and books that I work with day in and day out. The process is not simple nor straightforward but complex with many variables and choices. I hope this article helps you become more aware of your choices and possibilities in the journey. What am I missing or would you add to this process? Let me know in the comments below.



