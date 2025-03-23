The Endless Making of Books

It is a Bible verse that I think about often about some words from King Solomon, the wisest man to walk on the planet. He said, “Be warned, my son...Of making many books there is no end.” (Ecclesiastes 12:12, NIV) According to some people over 11,000 new books are published every day . That amounts to a massive amount of new literature entering the market.





I suspect many authors are following a false myth. They believe if you publish a book, then because it exists, people will buy it and it will sell. These people are following the untrue statement in the Field of Dreams movie: if you build it, they will come.





What can you do? You need to be telling others. You need to be focused on spreading the benefits of your book. You need to keep on promoting no matter what sort of response (mostly silence). You need to keep looking for new tools to use in your journey.





It is not easy. It is not simple. It never ends but you can do it. Get help. Build a solid foundation and keep on the journey. It ’ s the only way it will succeed. If your passion and promotion stops, then the journey stops. If your passion and promotion continue, then the journey continues.





Seize opportunities when they happen.





We need to be reading our email, answering our phone calls and taking action. As I ’ ve written in these articles, you have to be aware of the opportunity, then seize it (take action) for anything to happen.





For example, I received an email from another writer this week who complimented me on my weekly newsletter article. In the same email, he suggested this article could appear on a popular blog where he writes on a regular basis. I saw this email as an opportunity to touch more people with my original article. Instead of just emailing back and saying yes, I pulled up the Word file of the article and took a hard look at the message. Then I focused the article on one or two key links, included a GIF image and my headshot. When I responded, I sent a complete package that could be used for this guest blog post.





’ t heard a response. Because it has been a couple of days and I haven't received any response. I ’ m going to resend my email and ask for confirmation from this author. Did she even receive my submission? The question is a fair one because each of us receive many emails and there is a great deal with technology that is outside of our control. Also last week I corresponded with another author who sets up a once a week virtual conference with writers. I pitched my participation. She responded with some possible dates and her need for a specific topic, a headshot and a short biography from me. I sent these elements and havent heard a response. Because it has been a couple of days and I haven't received any response. Im going to resend my email and ask for confirmation from this author. Did she even receive my submission? The question is a fair one because each of us receive many emails and there is a great deal with technology that is outside of our control. Your gentle follow-up is a critical part of the process.





Face the Challenges





Our world is in constant motion with many challenges and changes. Repeatedly I ’ ve learned there is much that I can ’ t control or do anything about--except for one person: me . Last week through a spam email from a long-time friend who I rarely communicate with--that a technology service I ’ ve been using for about 20 years to send my newsletter is closing on May 15th. There was no email notification or any other communication from this service. I called their support line and verified this closing news. Imagine the chaos that would have happened if I had not read and responded to the spam message I read? My email list and all of the work that I ’ ve poured faithfully into this service for years would suddenly disappear.





Because I got the change information, in the next few weeks I will be transitioning and changing things to a different service with the overall goal of a smooth and seamless transition. I will be reaching out to a few people to get help. At the end of the day I need for the critical technology tools to continue. I ’ m realistically facing the challenge and going to get through it. The other option is to shut it down and stop--which I am determined not to select.





I want to finish this article with some practical steps for every writer:

Keep writing

Keep pitching your book

Keep seizing opportunities

Keep meeting new people and touching new readers

Keep trying new tools

Keep getting together face to face with other writers

Keep learning and exploring new methods

Keep being consistent and reaching your audience

The journey for each of us is different but it is an important one to keep on keeping on. The only way your journey can stop is if you quit and I don ’ t want you to quit. If I can help you in your journey, don ’ t hesitate to reach out to me.What steps are you going to take and what am I missing? Let me know in the comments below.



