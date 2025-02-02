The Importance and Cost of Consistency

In my writing life, I have a number of consistent actions that I take which play into my continued presence and impact on my world and readers. In this article, I want to detail some of those actions and the systems I ’ ve created to execute them. I ’ m writing about these elements with the hope you will emulate them for your own writing life--but also understand the cost and importance of consistency.





People love someone who is a regular and consistent communicator: newsletter, social media posts, article submissions to guest blogs, and writing on deadlines and processing manuscripts--doing what you say you will do. Yet many people are inconsistent and do not communicate on a regular basis.





’ m still carrying out that decision on a consistent basis. Many years ago I decided to use ’ ve made a pattern in my head, helps me to do it quickly and consistently. Also I only spend about 30 minutes a day on this task but it happens like clockwork whether I am in my office (as normal) or on the road and away from my office. This consistent effort to post on social media is important and also has a cost related to the consistent time I spend on it. When you start something continue with it For example years ago I decided to post on my social media 12-15 times a day. Im still carrying out that decision on a consistent basis. Many years ago I decided to use Hootsuite as a scheduling tool then I created a system for the various types of articles I would post. For example, I begin each day with an inspirational quotation along with an image of that person making the quotation. I post every hour throughout the day but have created a pattern of these posts. I gather information from other writers that I read and plug these articles into my pattern. The fact that Ive made a pattern in my head, helps me to do it quickly and consistently. Also I only spend about 30 minutes a day on this task but it happens like clockwork whether I am in my office (as normal) or on the road and away from my office. This consistent effort to post on social media is important and also has a cost related to the consistent time I spend on it.





Last year I decided to be more consistent with my newsletter once a week and have carried forth on that decision over and over. I ’ m using the scheduling feature on my newsletter program and formatting each one and faithfully sending it out to my targeted readers.





’ m practicing consistency. Other areas would be my work as an acquisitions editor at These examples are only a few areas where Im practicing consistency. Other areas would be my work as an acquisitions editor at Morgan James Publishing . I process submissions, speak with authors to see if they are a fit for our program, answer emails with their questions, send them contracts then negotiate those contracts. Each detail in the process takes consistent effort and costs time and energy.





’ ve mentioned working at booking Podcasts and ’ m pitching new podcasts, getting turned down by some of them but also booking others and then recording others. According to the internal documents on ’ m continuing to consistently work at this area. In these articles Ive mentioned working at booking Podcasts and using PodMatch . On a consistent basis Im pitching new podcasts, getting turned down by some of them but also booking others and then recording others. According to the internal documents on PodMatch , in my two months at this effort, I have reached over 2,750 downloads or new people. I can see from my results that it is beginning to work for me. It is not perfect or where I want to be in this area but Im continuing to consistently work at this area.





Also I am consistently making new connections with people. Maybe you are using the suggested connections on LinkedIN to connect with others in the publishing world. What steps do you take to reach out to them? Some people have annoying automatic responder messages on LinkedIN which ask me to set up a phone conference and chat with them. I am not interested and I instantly block these people. Instead I suggest you figure out how can you help that person. Can you write something they are looking for? Can you read their new book and write a review, then tell them about your review? Instead of trying to get them on the phone, look for ways to help and serve this new connection.





Each of these areas involve planning, time commitment, consistency and persistence. If you aren ’ t achieving what you want in the publishing area, I encourage you to take some new and consistent actions. The opportunities are there but you have to seize the day. If I can do it, you can do it . What steps are you taking to consistently work on your writing. Let me know in the comments below.





Tweetable: