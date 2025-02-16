How to Find the Secret Sauce

Where is the secret sauce for success as an author? Your definition of success will be different from mine but each of us have a level of success that we are eager to achieve with our writing and our books. I ’ m constantly wondering if I am using all of the possible actions and steps to achieve consistent book sales and success. I ’ m actively looking for the secret sauce that will propel my book sales.





Recently I reached out to one of my colleagues at Morgan James Publishing. Along with her husband, she wrote one of our top-selling books which is quite an accomplishment. Morgan James Publishing has been around over 20 years with over 200 bestselling books and over 6,000 titles and 20 million sold books. With each of the numbers in this last sentence, it is not easy to become one of those bestselling titles but this author has found the way into this elite group of authors.





As we spoke I asked what actions they were taking on a consistent basis to sell books. They were booking and recording podcasts, and during those conversations giving value to the listeners and pointing people to their book.While those steps sound simple, I ’ ve read this book and it is well-written and targeted to a particular business audience. The cover design is excellent and other elements in the creation of the book (foundational). In other words from the beginning this book was positioned for success and something many authors miss in the creative process.





As I asked this colleague what they were doing to promote the book. The purpose of my question was to see if I was missing some secret sauce that would help me generate more sales. She affirmed they were booking and appearing on different podcasts using PodMatch and delivering value to the listeners with each appearance. I didn't learn anything out of the ordinary that they were doing in this area.





’ m doing to tell people about my 10 Publishing Myths book. I ’ m booking and filming podcasts using ’ m blogging and pointing to the book in my consistent, once a week newsletters. I ’ m also guest blogging on a regular basis. As I ’ ve been doing for years, I post on social media 12-15 times a day to promote the book and tell people about the benefits. Like my colleague, I continue to offer value to the reader with each exchange. Behind the scenes on Also during my conversation, I quickly ran through some of what Im doing to tell people about mybook. Im booking and filming podcasts using PodMatch . Im blogging and pointing to the book in my consistent, once a week newsletters. Im also guest blogging on a regular basis. As Ive been doing for years, I post on social media 12-15 times a day to promote the book and tell people about the benefits. Like my colleague, I continue to offer value to the reader with each exchange. Behind the scenes on PodMatch , I can see my number of downloads have increased to over 3,000 in the last two months and the social reach to over 1,300 (which is a good indicator that people are listening to these podcasts and getting value).





From my conversation, I did not find a secret sauce and in many ways I doubt such a sauce exists. As authors, each of us are on a journey. We need to take our own responsibility for our passion about our book and perservere with consistency. As I ’ ve written in these articles in the past, there is no exact formula to become a bestseller. In fact, the exact steps are different for every author and every book.





’ s book, 1001 Ways to Market Your Books is over 700 pages. It will take continued effort and work to find your path so keep on keeping on. For every author, there is always more to do but your consistent actions will pay off in the long run. That's why marketing expert John Kremers book,is over 700 pages. It will take continued effort and work to find your path so keep on keeping on.





What steps are you taking for telling others about your book and finding success? Let me know in the comments below and I look forward to learning from your efforts.



