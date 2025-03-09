Key Actions For Your Writing Life

Writing is a solitary action that we do alone. Yet we need other people. I compare our lives as writers to actors who are on a set for a movie. They prepare their lines from the script, get in position, then action. In this article I want to give some basic but key actions each of us need to do for our writing lives.

Get to a Conference





Scattered throughout the US are conferences. Some are one day. Some are two days and some are longer. Select one that is the right one for you with the right faculty and the right classes for you and your writing. It will take some work to make each of these decisions. Some people return to the same event year after year for relationships and interaction. The choices are many, but you must make a choice, register and get to the event.





Prepare for the Event





Create business cards and bring them to the event. Even if it is your first conference bring a basic business card with your name, email and maybe even your picture on it. Bring lots of them. Often people run out of business cards, and I always make sure I bring plenty.





When you give a business card, get a business card. It’s an exchange and you may need the information from that other person. If they don’t have a card, then use paper and write it down so you get it. This conversation may be your only time to speak with this person so seize the moment and get the information. You never know when it might be useful, and you will need it.





Prepare your pitch before the event





Who do you want to meet during the appointments During the meals? Plan a strategy and you will be ahead of the others in the room from your planning. Bring copies of your one sheet, your pitch so you can freely give it out to anyone who wants it.





Most of us are introverts but don’t be shy during the event. Ask questions. Introduce yourself to others. Meet as many people during the event as you can. In line for a meal or sitting at a table or any number of other times. Seize the opportunity because it might be your only chance to meet someone who will be significant in your life and writing career.





Attend the sessions and take notes. Look for opportunities and actions that you need to take. Write it down then circle back to it after the event and act on these ideas.





If you don’t try, it will not happen. Thinking about it is not enough. You must sit in your chair, put your fingers on the keyboard and crank out words.





Even if you have just a few minutes, do it and write something and it will pay off.





I’m writing these words on my Alphasmart 3000 in a hotel in Greenville, South Carolina. I fly home tomorrow when my blog will post, and I want to make sure I get it done. Each of us has limited time but you must use the time wisely.





Many people are attending their first conference and need encouragement of action-oriented ideas. This weekend I met a local writer who showed me her notes from a class that I taught at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writer’s Conference in 2005. I taught a class that I called Faithful in the Small Things. She showed me her notes which she had written in details from my talking and how the information I gave was timeless and still relevant for her today. It is always goal whenever I teach to give timeless information which will serve that participant for years in the future. It was affirming for me to hear the results of my teaching from 20 years ago.





When you go to a conference, I encourage you to meet everyone that you can, exchange business cards with them and ask questions. The bulk of us are introverts (like many writers) but you must step outside of that personality and ask questions, respond and follow-up.





Our world is filled with many opportunities, but you must create them through your consistent pitching and perseverance to find the right place to get your words published.





If you are consistent and persevere, your actions will pay off in your writing life.





What am I missing? Let me know in the comments below.



