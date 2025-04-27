Take Control of Your Interview

Whenever you are interviewed, the questions and shape of the conversation is mostly outside of your control. You can only control your answers and the stories you will tell during that conversation. In the business, this interview control is called media training.





I enjoy watching an author get interviewed on The Today Show or Good Morning America or some other program. As I watch it, I ’ m listening carefully to see if the author answers the questions. I notice that sometimes they do and sometimes they do not. Also I want to see how they weave the name of their book into their answer. Some authors do it too much and it becomes annoying while other authors don ’ t even include the name of their book. How you answer the question, what stories you tell and how you include your information is something you can control (if you think about it and take action).





Some media experts will charge large amounts of money to train an author for a six to eight minute interview on a national program. During this training, they will role play with the author, ask questions and coach them on how to talk aboutd their book and weave that information into the stories they tell. The information should look like a natural part of the answer and not something contrived. To do this process successfully takes forethought and planning for the author.





’ ve watched this interview process go in the wrong direction for the author and her book. Years ago on a short deadline, I wrote Vonetta Flowers ’ book, Running on Ice. She and her partner, Jill Bakken, won the gold medal in the bobsled during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah. Also Ive watched this interview process go in the wrong direction for the author and her book. Years ago on a short deadline, I wrote Vonetta Flowersbook,. She and her partner, Jill Bakken, won the gold medal in the bobsled during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.





Running On Ice. It was a missed opportunity when she appeared before millions of potential readers. Four years later, Vonetta and Jill defended their title in Turin, Italy during the 2006 Winter Games. Katie Couric interviewed Vonetta on The Today Show. While the interview was interesting and well-done, I was yelling at my television because Vonetta made no mention of her book,. It was a missed opportunity when she appeared before millions of potential readers.





To be honest, it was a failure that the publisher didn ’ t invest in any media training for Vonetta to help her. The author can ’ t weave the name of her book and availability of it into the conversation without media training.





As I ’ ve mentioned in these articles, someone has to hear about the benefits of your book and the name at least a dozen times before they will decide to purchase the book.





As authors, we need to seize each of these opportunities and take control of which stories you tell and how you answer the various questions.





Here ’ s some additional action steps:





1. Before you are interviewed, take a few moments to review your talking points or the specific stories and information you want to give during the interview. This review will put the action firmly in your mind and action plans.





2. Take the time to review whatever you can find about the person who is going to be interviewing you.What is the purpose of their program? Take a guess at some of their agenda in interviewing you. Then use this information to merge it with your talking points and the information you want to convey during the conversation.





3. During the interview, you take control of your answers and no matter what is asked, make sure you include your key points.





’ ve written in these articles, during the last six months, I ’ ve been using ’ ve recorded or booked over 50 interviews. In this process, I provide a list of quesions and an introduction (what I can control). The focus of each podcast host is different and nothing that I can control. As Ive written in these articles, during the last six months, Ive been using PodMatch to book conversations with different podcasters. In fact, Ive recorded or booked over 50 interviews. In this process, I provide a list of quesions and an introduction (what I can control). The focus of each podcast host is different and nothing that I can control.





10 Publishing Myths including the shipping along with over $20 of valuable bonuses. Besides this special offer, I also mention the missing 11th Myth which a listener can get for free at During the podcast recording (some are live and some are recorded), I make sure my agenda is achieved. I want to tell people about my social offer where they can go to Publishing Offer and get a printed copyincluding the shipping along with over $20 of valuable bonuses. Besides this special offer, I also mention the missing 11th Myth which a listener can get for free at terrylinks.com/11thmyth . This second offer is a free way the listener can get on my email list and I can continue to build a relationship with that person.





I want to finish this article with several resources:





1. Be aware of your control and responsibility during the interview.





The Media Training Bible: 101 Things You Absolutely, Positively Need To Know Before Your Next Interview. Read this book and apply the information to your interviews. 2. Get Brad Phillips book,Read this book and apply the information to your interviews.









When you are interviewed, are you taking control? Do you know of some other resources in this media training area? I look forward to reading your comments.





Tweetable: