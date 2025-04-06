Keep Your Dreams and Hopes Alive
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
As writers and communicators, each of us are on a journey. Numerous times in these articles on The Writing Life, I’ve pointed out there is no one-two-three step formula for success. At least I’ve been looking, studying and reading for years and have yet to find it. If you know the secret, reach out to me or let us know in the comments.
Instead as writers, we have hopes for what will happen in our writing life. Besides hope, we have dreams about our future. Finally we are storytellers and want to tell others the story. In this article I want to give encouragement and remind you know the discovery process happens or stops.
Persist in Taking Continued Action
As the author, you have the greatest passion for your writing. Dip into this passion to be consistently taking action and telling others about your book. Stress the benefits of others reading your work. Use their reviews and endorsements. There many different tools and ways to promote. It's important to accept the responsibility for your own success and take continued action. It doesn’t have to take a lot of time but must be consistent.
If you need ideas, pick up a copy of John Kremer’s 1001 Ways to Market Your Book or Raleigh Pinskey’s 101 Ways to Promote Yourself. Each of these books are filled with tested and tried ideas.
Make and Foster New Connections
Last week I had coffee with a local author who is a podcaster that turned down my pitch to be on his program. We met and exchanged some ideas. Will it lead to something? I don’t know but I’m happy to have made the relationship. Look for local writer’s groups where you can participate, exchange busienss cards and make new connections. Again the consistency will pay off and open doors you can’t imagine.
Be Open to Different Possibilities
Are you looking for a traditional book deal and a literary agent? To be realistic, at the moment that path may be a difficult one for you. Can you find another way to get your book into the marketplace with a company like Morgan James Publishing? You can’t know about the details if you don’t pitch (submit) then consider the details.
If you are writing books, that’s great. Are you writing for magazines? You can reach more people with a magazine article than most books and promote your book in the process. Magazine editors tell you what they want from writers in their guidelines (use google to find it). Pitch them what they are asking for and you will be more likely to get their acceptance. Yes, it is that simple.
Get Feedback Before You Submit
One of the most difficult things for any writer (including me) to see in their writing: something that is not there. Maybe you are missing a critical component. Possibly you need a different title. Maybe you are missing a key factor in your book proposal. The list of possibilities can be endless. Get help from somone before you submit. It can be an outside editor. It can be your critique group or another writer where you have an accountable relationship.
A key part of the way to keep your hopes and dreams alive is to consistently take action. Continue learning but use that knowledge to reach more people. There is an endless list of things that needs to be accomplished. Yes, I have one too and stop every day with more to do than I can get done. Yet I keep chipping away at accpmplishing the work. There is only one person that I can handle--me.
As Mark Twain said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming tasks into small manageable tasks, and starting on the first one.”
No matter what you are writing I encourage you to perservere and continue. If you stop, then the dreams stop and hope stops. As long as you continue, it continues.
Get to a live event (follow this link to see my speaking schedule), invest in yourself and don’t just go to the meetings and then to your room. Throughout the event, meet as many people as you can. Ask questions, learn about their dreams and hopes and get ideas for your own writing.
What actions are you consistently taking to stoke your own dreams and hopes? Let me know in the comments below.
New Podcasts:
In these articles, I’ve encouraged you to use PodMatch or some similar tool to book and record podcasts. Last week another podcast recording launched.
Paul Nelhart and I had a great conversation about: Secrets to Getting Your Book Published Successfully on The Intrinsic Mindset Podcast. Listen at: https://bit.ly/3YdAjzO
Caroline Biesalski (@inspiredcast) and I talked about Demystifying Publishing: Terry Whalin’s Insights and Strategies for Success on The Inspired Choice Podcast. Listen at: https://bit.ly/4clmVzI
My Articles in Other Places:
In these articles, I encourage you to guest blog and write for other places. Here’s a recent published article:
On the Kill Zone Blog I wrote about Why Self-published Books Are Rarely in bookstores at: https://bit.ly/3R0BT4d Be sure and read the comments as well as the article for additional information.
