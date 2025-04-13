Connections Can Sell Books
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
In the pages of these articles about The Writing Life, I’ve encouraged you to keep building new connections--in person at live events but also online through places like LinkedIN. If we aren’t connected, let’s get connected. In this article I want to tell a couple of stories about how connections helped authors sell large quantities of their books.
Recently through my work at Morgan James Publishing, I heard about a children’s author, Amanda Kline who sold 10,000 copies of a picture book called Kenny’s Bright Red Scooter. This sales number is unusual for a picture book. A solid sales number would be 300 to 400 copies during the lifetime of a picture book. They are not easy to sell--unless the author gets involved and uses their connections to facilitate the sale of their book. I asked David Hancock, the founder of Morgan James how this happened.
This story highights a veteran and the different branches of the United States military. Amanda Kline had a connection to the Navy and worked that connection to get her book into every commisary throughout the world during December last year. The story is perfect for Christmas giving and took off. The success happened because of the author’s actions combined with working with the right publisher. Such sales do not just “happen” but the author has to take action with the idea then use their connections to make the sale.
Years ago when I worked as an acquisitions editor at David C. Cook, I contracted a book from Henry Gariepy called When Life Gets Tough. Although my colleagues were skeptical about it, the Salvation Army purchased 10,000 copies of the hardcover. The only modification between the book sold in the bookstore and their book were the words on the back cover along with the Salvation Army symbol. These types of books are called White Label or a special sale. Publishers love these types of sales because the sales are final and even when the books are discounted the books are never returned (a big problem inside publishing).
In each of these cases, the author was the connection or sparkplug to stimulate these quantity book sales. Most authors never think about these types of volume sales but if you do and build the possibility into your book proposal (pitch), you will be different and appeal to publishers.
What sort of connections do you have to sell your book in volume? To learn more about this area of publishing, I recommend two books: Beyond the Bookstore & How to Make Real Money Selling Books (both from expert Brian Jud) I encourage you to read these books then apply the suggestions to your books. Many authors never explore these options but they can become a critical way to boost the sales and income from your book--if you take action. Beyond the Bookstore is out of print but you can track down the CD version and get the used copy.
If you want to learn more of this type of information about actions you can take which will help you sell books, I encourage you to attend my continuing class at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference in Asheville, North Carolina May 26-30th.
Through these stories, I’ve shown how your connections can sell books. What actions are you going to take for your books to make these types of connections? Let me know in the comments.
