The Necessity of Change

When I opened and read the email, a surge of dread and fear swept over me. I know that ’ s a little dramatic but for over 20 years behind the scenes of my online presence, I had been using a shopping cart. This tool is where I kept my email list, my products that I sold, the autoresponders (automatic emails) which I used for each of my lead magnets to my newsletter.





Many years earlier I set up my online business with a determination to do it myself. There is no assistant or even a virtual assistant. My newsletter is my connection to readers and something I control and send each time.





I picked up the phone to call the support line for the shopping cart. Yes, their servers were old and outdated. They were closing down on June 15th. Overwhelmed, I knew I could not make this change on my own. I reached out to a friend who is a tech expert. His schedule didn ’ t allow him to help me but he referred me to a former employee who could help me make this transition. While the change cost me financially, the various pieces of my old shopping cart were moved, then tested and validated that they were working.





Let ’ s face the fact: no one likes to change. It ’ s easier to keep doing what you have been doing in the past than to make the transition. Change is hard and often takes unexpected hard work and can be costly--not just in terms of time but actual expenses.





As I made this change, this tech person advised me not to import all of my old newsletter emails into the new system. The response and open rate would be low with lots of spam. I understood because several years ago I had imported these emails into my new system with such a terrible response rate. I was almost kicked off the new tool. Instead of importing the old email addresses, I sent a series of emails encouraging my subscribers to move to the new location.





87 pages of writing content . When I focused on my readers, I asked what I could give them to encourage them to continue on my newsletter list. In 2008, when I was beginning my blog, The Writing Life , I compiled six months of entries into an ebook. I had not promoted or used this ebook in 17 years. Thankfully I found it on my computer. As I read through it, I saw the value for the reader and the volume of material was





In a short amount of time, I reworked the introduction, skimmed through the pages and switched out a few images, updated my bio and the links in the final pages, then sent it to my tech person. It was added to the lead magnet which asked my subscribers to change to my new tool.









If you face a change, you basically have two choices--give up or plot a course of change. I ’ ve had several writer friends who switched from my old shopping cart when I chose to continue. As writers, we have a series of such small but important choices. How can you lean into the change, get the help you need and make the transition? It is what I encourage you to do.





I meet many writers who want to find a traditional publishing deal or a literary agent . Their challenge is the standard and relationship numbers have continued to climb for agents and traditional publishers. After a lengthy time of trying, these writers grow discouraged and decide to self-publish. Instead I encourage you to look at independent publishing and in particular Morgan James Publishing . We have a 20+ year track record of successfully working with authors. The exploration process costs you nothing but some time and it could change your presence in the marketplace. Reach out to me if I can help you.





What changes are you facing? How are you handling it? Let me know in the comments below.





