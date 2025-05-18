The Price Tag of Innovation

’ s been my honor to teach at this event a number of times. Like other aspects of publishing that I ’ ve mentioned, to be considered on their faculty, I have to pitch what I will teach. To give myself the best opportunity to be selected, I intentionally pitch something different than I ’ ve taught in the past. In these entries on The Writing Life , I talk about different aspects of the world of publishing. In about a week, I begin to teach a continuing class at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference in Asheville, North Carolina. This event is one of the largest in the country with over 600 people last year. Its been my honor to teach at this event a number of times. Like other aspects of publishing that Ive mentioned, to be considered on their faculty, I have to pitch what I will teach. To give myself the best opportunity to be selected, I intentionally pitch something different than Ive taught in the past.





Months ago I pitched teaching a continuing session (Making Books Is Easy but Selling Books Is Hard. Unlock the Mystery: How Do Authors Sell Books?). I created a brief paragraph about each session. My personal challenge is that when I teach, I pour a great deal of time and effort into my handouts and the information which I will be giving to my class.





Because of the size of this conference and the other classes, I never know ahead of time how many people will be at my session. Some years I have taught a full class with someone in every seat. Other years I have had two or three people (yes that number is correct). Other times I have had a dozen people in my class. I always prepare as though I will have an overflow crowd--whether that happens or not.





My challenge is finding the time to prepare for these new sessions. My handouts for the sessions are due ahead of time. Instead of printing a bunch of handouts which are not used, all of the handout information will be stored in a password protected area (just for people who have paid for the conference) to access and use. Unlike some of the other instructors, I do not use a powerpoint or an online slide deck. Through my years of attending these conferences, I been in the audience where the instructor spends the bulk of the hour trying to get their computer to work or some other glitch prevents the audience from receiving the information. Instead when I teach, I focus on producing handouts with a lot of information (way more data than I can teach during the time period) and put it online for the participants to use when they return back to their homes.





On top of this continuing class responsibility, I ’ ve been invited to give one of the keynote talks to the entire conference. It ’ s another opportunity that I do not take lightly. I've worked and reworked my stories and what I will be saying during this time. I ’ ve prepared a special business sized card which I ’ m carrying to the event and plan to give to each person at the end of my talk. They can put this card on their computer or bathroom mirror or some other place where they will be reminded of my different key points.





I learn a great deal as I prepare to teach and it helps me crystalize some of the actions that I take on a regular basis for my own books. Also I ’ m intentionally telling stories of my various experiences in publishing combined with some how-to steps for every listener. I can ’ t make any listener take action for their own writing life. All I can do is give them the various resources and point to where they can go on their own journey.





What do you want to accomplish? Write a specific goal and give yourself a deadline for that goal. What will it take for you to complete it? How can you break the tasks into short bursts that you can mark off and move forward? It will be your persistence and consistency that will eventually get it done.





As authors, each of us are on this journey to find our readers, sell our books and help others. I called this article, The Price Tag of Innovation. There is definitely a cost and investment for every speaker or teacher at these events. It costs time and energy away from my office and other responsibilities. It costs time and energy away from my family. Yet from my experience of attending writer ’ s conferences for many years, I know the teaching to the right person can be life-changing. From my experience, the price tag of innovation is worth it.





What price tag are you paying for innovation? Maybe it ’ s an investment in a writer ’ s conference or taking an online course or maybe you are getting up an hour earlier each day to crank out some pages on your current manuscript. It could be dozens of things that need to be accomplished to reach more readers with your words. Let me know in the comments below.





My Writing In Other Places:





With these articles, I encourage you to publish your work beyond your blog in other places. Below are a couple of locations where my work has been recently published.



Each month I write an article about book proposal creation for Almost an Author. This site recently was hacked and went down but is now back up. I encourage writers to Build and Maintain Editor Relationships at: https://bit.ly/4jRmRKK



Each month I guest blog for the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference blog. In this article, I encourage authors saying: You Can Reach Your Writing Goals at: https://bit.ly/4j3uUTC





