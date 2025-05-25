If Time Challenged, Then Set a Deadline

Are you feeling time challenged? Does it feel like each day is passing with increasing speed? It ’ s a feeling I face daily and in this article I want to give you some action steps for your writing life.





We live in one of the greatest times in human history with incredible opportunities and communication tools. Our ability to communicate with each other happens 24 hours a day and seven days a week. As an editor, the submissions pour into my email account every day --even on the weekend. Last Sunday an author emailed me with his submission which was in five attachments. The better submission would combine all of these attachments into a single document. Even though it was the weekend, I opened two or three of them. The email and each attachment was missing the information I needed to get the submission started. These documents did not contain the author ’ s mailing address nor his phone number. Without this basic information, the submission cannot get entered into our internal system.





’ t have the information, internally I groaned (not the editor reaction that you want to evoke). If this submission was going anywhere to be considered I had to email the author for the information. It was simply one more unnecessary action for an overloaded schedule. While it is a bit “old school,” Morgan James Publishing acknowledges every submission which enters the system with a letter in the US mail (and emailed if outside the US). Why? This mailing address is needed if later in the process, we are able to issue a contract offer to publish the book. When I noticed this author didnt have the information, internally I groaned (not the editor reaction that you want to evoke). If this submission was going anywhere to be considered I had to email the author for the information. It was simply one more unnecessary action for an overloaded schedule.





Yet I sent the email to the author--even on a Sunday morning. Make sure your submission is complete with the requested information. If your submission is not complete and requires another email from that editor, it may not happen--then you wonder why--but you were the cause because you did not include the requested information.







If you select any month or day, I have a series of deadlines to meet. For example, I guest blog for several different places once a month. Each one has a specific deadline and I will list that deadline in the reminder ’ s section of my phone, then work toward completion. Also I have a number of submissions which I need to process for these authors to receive a publishing contract. It involves setting up a conference call with the author and proposing a time on email then confirming when they respond. During the call, I ask for several specifics which I need from that author before their paperwork can be completed to possibly get them a contract. If the author doesn ’ t provide these details, I may need to email or call and follow-up or it could simply be dropped because of their lack of response. However it happens, I ’ m saying that as an editor I have a series of submissions blasting into my email constantly--way more than any single person could possibly process. Each day I keep chipping away at getting it done.





Also I have scheduled trips to conferences where in general I ’ m away from my email and phone because I ’ m meeting face to face with authors. Or I ’ m teaching a workshop or visiting with authors and hearing about their work and pitches during a meal or a coffee break. These interactions happen early in the morning or even late at night. At these events, my natural tendency is to go to my room and be alone (which happens sometimes on overload). Normally I fight those tendencies and instead make a point of being visible and interacting with whoever crosses my path. I see these interactions as divine appointments and have great stories and experiences from those “chance” meetings.





Whenever I face this steady stream of work and feel time challenged, I celebrate my journalism training and experience. As a young newspaper reporter, I worked on The Peru Daily Tribune in an open newsroom. There were no cubicals but an open series of desks with old manual typewriters, noise and even some cigarette smoke. It was in the days before anyone had a cell phone or computer. The managing editor would gather the staff in his office at 7 a.m. for a story meeting. We brainstormed story ideas for the newspaper.





The managing editor would turn to me and say, “Terry, I need an on the street viewpoint article about (some current event).” My task would be to corner someone on the street, ask a few questions along with their contact information. Then get back to the newsroom, type out my story and turn it into my city editor on or before 11 a.m. There was no time for writer ’ s block or daydreaming about what to write. It forced every reporter into action because we were writing for daily newpaper. The edited pages were typeset then printed in the afternoon newspaper which hit the street at 3 p.m. My years of experience meeting deadlines helps me continue to make these deadlines.





The first step in your time challenged experience, is to set your own deadlines then meet those deadlines. An easy way for any writer to standout is to meet your deadlines with quality and complete writing. Many writers are notoriously late. As an editor, I ’ ve worked with writers and their literary agents to set a contract deadline. When that deadline approaches, these writers (or their agent for them) will call and ask for addtional time. Making this extension is Okay but you can standout as a writer if you hit the original deadline or even turn it in a few days early.





’ ve written it ahead of time and scheduled the release. Use scheduling tools is another resource for the time challenged. For example, every week I publish an original article about The Writing Life . Next week I will be teaching at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference with limited time at my computer. To meet my article deadline, Ive written it ahead of time and scheduled the release.





Beyond awareness and scheduling tools, your awareness that for something to be effective, you have to accomplish it repeatedly. I ’ ve been doing this repeatedly with my weekly newsletter to my email list. I ’ ve also been doing it through my social media scheduling.





As I ’ ve written in these articles, I post on social media 12 to 15 times every day seven days a week. To be honest, there are times when I don ’ t want to do the posts at this frequency. Yet I understand that years ago I set up this expectation and schedule. From the engagement and feedback, I know some people read these entries and they are getting used. While some days I may be tired of it in obedience and discipline I sit each week and do it. You can make a similar decision.





What steps do you take when you are time challenged? Do you simply shut down and get away from it all? I have some friends who react in that manner as well. Or maybe you have another idea that I ’ m missing. Let me know in the comments below. Let ’ s learn from each other.



