If I stop and think about the piles of things that I want to accomplish, I understand that I am failing in many areas. I have more personal writing that I want to start and finish. I have authors who have pitched me that I want to get them contracts and need to process their submissions. I have organization work to do on my computer and even my desk. Authors have sent me books to read and review. The list goes on and on...





In this article I want to encourage you to be a responsive communicator. In a world where many editors or literary agents do not respond, I will send a short email (not always but more often than others). In a world where editors and agents don ’ t respond to pitches, I will send a short email saying “Got it.”





If someone doesn ’ t respond to my email, I will call them or text them. I admit that I don ’ t use text often and it is one of my least favorite communication tools--but for some people it is the only way they will respond. I ’ ve learned to use the microphone button on my phone for texting, then carefully read the output before I send it. It is a way to communicate.





Why should I take the time to communicate?





’ s mailing address for the document. --In a world which does not communicate, if you respond, it is a simple way to stand out from the crowd. It does not take much. For example, in the area of submissions, Morgan James Publishing sends a letter of acknowledgement in the mail for every submission. We receive over 5,000 submissions a year and only publish about 180 to 200 books. Most publishers have dropped this letter of acknowledgement. The fact that we still do it is a way to distinguish ourselves. We also have a secondary motivation for collecting this address. If later on we decide to make a contract offer, we have the authors mailing address for the document.





--distinguish yourself as a communicator. Your consistency as a communicator is important. Authors who ask good questions and communicate distinguish themselves as someone the publisher wants to work with. It ’ s a careful balance here beause you don't want to overcommunicate and become a high maintenance author.





--distinguish yourself as reliable. As you steadily communicate meet deadlines for different matters. You distinguish yourself as a writer who is reliable. Many writers miss deadlines or extend them (often at the last minute). These actions throw publishing schedules into chaos and put greater pressure on others in the chain of events. It's much better if you meet the deadline--even if it requires some extra effort on your part.





As I ’ ve heard the stories about Pope Leo XIV, some friend who knew him talked about getting a text from him. This incident showed me that he is a communicator and which is a valuable characteristic.





--Your response can be short. Your consistent response will pay off for you. Unfortuately the publishing community is notorious for giving a slow response or no response (ghosting). If you are consistent--even if short, that responsiveness will pay off for you within the community.





--Try multiple methods to communicate. As an editor, I reach out to authors to set phone meetings. The majority respond to my email but others prefer text and others prefer a phone call. Be aware of these different communication tools and use them to increase your effectiveness.





--Use templates. As an editor, I have a number of different emails that I send in the submission process. I don ’ t have to reinvent each of them and use a template. Yet I make sure I personalize and change each template before I send it. It's all part of being a good communicator.





When You Fall Behind--Keep Going





’ m choosing the grace option and not giving up. It ’ s what I recomend you do when you fall behind. Do not give up but keep going. If you watch my social media stream, you will see that for many years I post 12 to 15 times a day. I use a scheduling program called Hootsuite . Throughout last week I was tied up throughout the day at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference . With this intense schedule, my posts for the last few days were pretty limited. At that point I could choose to change direction and stop (like many people do) or I could give myself grace and keep going. Im choosing the grace option and not giving up. Its what I recomend you do when you fall behind. Do not give up but keep going.





Are you a responsive communicator? What am I missing and insights do you have into this important process? I look forward to your comments.



