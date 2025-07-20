Honest Writing Feedback

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





From my experience in publishing, it's hard to find honest feedback about your writing. If we ask our family about our writing, they love our words and will be reluctant to give their honest feedback. In general, it's the same with our friends who don't want to hurt our feelings. In this article, I want to give some ideas and resources so you can get honest feedback to make improvement in your writing before you send it out to an editor or a literary agent





At a writers' conference, they will often provide a way to get critiques from professionals. Sometimes these sessions are a part of the event and other times you can pay extra for detailed feedback. Because I've often been on the giving side of the critique process, I know to give honest feedback is somewhat tricky. The editor or professional wants to be honest yet also encouraging to the conferee who has paid to be at the event.





Occasionally at a conference, you will find an editor to give you the straight story about your book. Years ago I interviewed a couple who started a successful marriage ministry. I'm always fascinated with storytelling. The husband told me about the duality in his public appearance as a leader and pastor yet behind the scenes having a combative relationship with his wife. One day the tension in this couple grew extreme. Their television antenna on their roof needed adjustment. In the rain, this man climbed on his roof and when lightening struck he was shocked into changing his relationship and behavior. I called the article Shocked Into Service and crafted a magazine article and a query letter





As I pitched this story, I could not find anyone to publish it. I found the story and the marriage ministry worth telling but I could not understand the rejection. At a conference in a one on one meeting with a top magazine journalist, he looked at me and said, "It's the conflict and duality in this story. Even if true, no one wants to know their pastor is bickering with their wife on the way to church then showing a completely different side of their personality in public. The shocked story is the reason for your rejection.





I was open to the honest feedback and suddenly I understood my rejection. I took my article and stopped sending it out and trying to find a place to publish it.





Another place to get honest insight about your writing is through a writer's critique group. I've been in groups which function well and I've been in some others which do not provide this honest feedback. As with a publisher, the writer has to search for the right group. It is a solid option and use the links to find out more details.





Other writers will hire a developmental editor or a writing coach to give this feedback. Another option is to have another writer as an accountability partner where you exchange writing and commit to giving each other honest insight for improvement of your writing. There are many different choices and options. I ’ ve only scratched the surface of possibilities.





When You Get Honest Feedback





While it is a challenge to find this feedback, the writer has another choice in this process. They can discount the feedback and not make any changes. Or they can lean into the insight and improve their work. Bestselling novelist James Scott Bell recently wrote an excellent article about Taking Criticism (follow the link to get his teaching and insights). Notice how he reacted to criticism, putting it away for several days before he mustered the courage to read the information and apply it to his writing. It's a process that I've often done when someone criticized my work.





The process of producing excellent storytelling is not easy but a journey that each of us as writers are on. We need the honest feedback and insights to improve our storytelling. What steps do you take to get honest feedback and improvement in your work? Let me know in the comments below.





