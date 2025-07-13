

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





As writers, we are surrounded with rich insights from other writers who are in a different place in their writing lives. If we take action, we can learn important insights for our writing. I want to tell you about some of my missed learning opportunities and my plans to make a personal course correction in this area.





’ s conference like the ’ s my confession, during the last two years I have not listened to a single session. First, a confession. One of the benefits from being on the faculty of a large writers conference like the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference is the gift of all the recordings from a wide array of workshops and instructors. In 2023. I was a part of this faculty and after the conference, I carefully downloaded and organized all of the audios and handouts. Heres my confession, during the last two years I have not listened to a single session.





Last month once again, I was on the faculty with the gift of the various recordings. I downloaded and organized all of these audios and handouts. I ’ m determined to take a different course of action. I ’ m creating a plan to consistently listen to some of these recordings and apply it to my writing life. In the last few days, I ’ ve started this listening process. Because I also downloaded all of the handouts, I locate the handout and print it, then as I listen to the workshop I make action notes on this handout. To get started, I ’ m not starting at the beginning or the end but picking the topics which are interesting or the speakers that are of interest to my writing. Each session is over an hour in length. I ’ ve pulled the audio to my desktop and at different moments throughout my day, I am listening to part of the workshop.





Here ’ s another way to consume these audios. I don ’ t have to listen to them on my desktop or laptop computer. I ’ ve learned to send the audio file as an attachment to myself. Then I open that file on my phone and can listen to it on my mobile device which is much more portable than a laptop or desktop computer. I hope each of you are seeing the flexibility and options which open up to hear the recordings on your phone as well as your computer.





Notice how I broke down this huge task of listening to hours or recordings into bite-sized pieces that I can easily accomplish and find value for my writing life. From what I have read and experienced in publishing, I believe there are many others who never use the audios or online courses they have purchased--much less listened to the material then applied it to their writing life. If you want to be the exception, then you have to follow a different course of action.





For example, do you want to write a book over the next few months? No writer sits and writes a full book manuscript. I ’ ve interviewed many bestselling authors. The bulk of these writers will set a goal of how many words they want to write during a day or during a week. They establish a goal which is reasonable for them and something they can accomplish time after time. Then these writers find the time in their schedule (early in the morning or late at night or during their lunch schedule). They sit at their keyboard, move their fingers and write words. That first draft isn ’t perfect and will often need rewriting and revision for it to be published. Getting your first draft down on paper moves it from your head to reality. It does not happen by “thinking” or “dreaming” about writing. It does not happen by reading and studying how-to-write books (even though I ’ ve written several of these books). You achieve your writing goals little by little and make continual progress toward writing that final page.





Years ago in August 2020, I wrote an article about how to eat an elephant (follow the link to read it). Do you have a series of these audio recordings on a flash drive or on your computer? Have you listened to them and applied them to your writing life? What steps do you take in this area? Let me know in the comments and I look forward to your insights.





Labels: actions, application, Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference, consistency, goals, learnng, Missed Learning Opportunities, phone, recordings, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life