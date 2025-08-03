Find Grit Instead of Fear





Grit is rarely discussed but important for every writer. If I ’ m honest, I face the same fears as the next writer and get rejected a great deal. The best way to get through my fears is to keep moving forward or use my grit. If I let the fear grip my thinking and stop me from continuing to try, then nothing happens.





Today I want to tell you some stories about grit and encourage you to keep trying. As I ’ ve often said in these entries, nothing happens by learning about it or thinking about it. The only way your writing will get published is to get it out of your head with your fingers on your keyboard and writing words. Getting the words out is the first step, but then you have work and rework those words until they make sense, then actually send them to someone to possibly get it published.





For example, I've been writing about using PodMatch to book and be a guest on podcasts. This week I booked three more podcasts which are on my schedule for the future. In the last six or seven months, I've booked or been on over 50 podcasts. PodMatch has over 90,000 podcasts in their system. Using your profile and keywords, they will match you to possible podcasts where you can guest. My issue is the matches were not happening for several weeks. I changed my keyboards and still the matches didn't happen. I filled out a support ticket and asked for help. Because of this assistance, PodMatch began to give me some matches. During the last few days, I have booked three more podcasts. Also I have some new matches to read about the podcast then pitch that host about why they should book me on their program.





Each time I get a match, I need to read the podcast host ’ s profile to see if I ’ m a good fit to be on their program. If so, then I need to craft a pitch to this podcast host. I make sure I personalize my pitch and show that I ’ ve read the details about their audience and who they want to have on the podcast. Even doing this preparation, some podcast hosts will decline and others simply do not respond. It takes grit and determination to continue. I want to be booked on more podcasts so I continue pitching.





Some Action Steps





Where are you dreaming about going with your publishing? Are you looking for a literary agen t? Are you looking for a publisher? If what you are trying is not working, what action steps can you take to change and go in a different direction that will give you the opportunity to find more success? Or can you reach out to someone and ask for their help (like I did with PodMatch )?





’ ve seen authors spend thousands of dollars to self-publish then they are only selling their book on their own website and Amazon. Instead, I encourage you to explore independent publishing with I find many authors who are looking for a traditional book deal. Yet if they are honest, they have few connections to sell books ( platform ) and it will be hard for a traditional publisher or literary agent to represent their work and sell it. Many of these authors feel like their only alternative is to self-publish. Ive seen authors spend thousands of dollars to self-publish then they are only selling their book on their own website and Amazon. Instead, I encourage you to explore independent publishing with Morgan James Publishing . The exploration process costs nothing (except a little time) and it could open a new world of opportunity for you and your writing.





Resolve today to move out of fear and inaction into using grit and determination to find your opportunity. I believe it is there but it doesn ’ t just float into your life. You have to be actively moving forward to find it.





Resources to Learn More About Grit





For over two years, she has been pitching to find the place for her next book. She continues using sheer grit--and you should too. If you want to learn more about grit and how to find it, I recommend this article from Amy Bernstein.





Literary agent and long-time friend Dan Balow wrote recently about why are traditional publishers so picky? He called publishing a failure business. Read his full article to understand more of the reasons and find your own grit.





Finally I encourage you to read or listen to bestselling author Angela Duckworth's book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perserverance.





Use these stories and resources to find your own grit and determination to keep moving forward, seize opportunities and find the right path for your words. What am I missing from your view? Let me know in the comments below.





