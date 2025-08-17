Forgotten Follow-up

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





In some ways, my continual pitching podcast hosts is like putting together a puzzle. You have to turn the different pieces around so they fit into the right picture. If you ’ ve done puzzles, sometimes toward the end you discover you are missing a key piece.





’ ve had this sort of experience with ve had this sort of experience with PodMatch which has a database of over 90,000 podcasts. I reached out for help from support and for a couple of days, I had more matches of podcast hosts to pitch. In fact, I booked a couple more podcasts, then the matches again stopped. I asked support what else could I do and received a short list of suggestions.





The first suggestion almost leaped off the page:





1. Go through your messages and send some follow-ups.





During the months I ’ ve been with PodMatch, I have not gone back to any of the podcast hosts who did not respond and follow-up with a second pitch. I had forgotten to follow-up.

I ’ m aware there are many reasons why I didn ’ t get a response. Some of those podcast hosts didn ’ t see my pitch as a fit for their show. But there are many other reasons why they didn ’ t respond and a second pitch may generate interest. Here ’ s a few of the other reasons (speculation on my part) why they didn ’ t respond:

--Maybe they never received my pitch

--Possibly the pitch went into their spam

--Or my pitch arrived at the wrong time when their schedule was stacked.

--Or maybe they were distracted and rushed when they read my first pitch and didn ’ t give it careful consideration.





Through PodMatch , I do not have their email address to follow-up. I do have the ability to send a follow-up message. My plan is to return to the first matches (even six months ago) and craft a second follow-up pitch. In my pitch, I ’m going to highlight my own connections and how I promote each podcast. The suggestion from the PodMatch help support was brilliant and worth some of my effort. brilliant and worth some of my effort.





Sometimes in these articles, I confess to being behind as an acquisitions editor processing the flurry of Morgan James Publishing submissions. In some cases, I ’ m many weeks behind in reaching out to an author and processing their work. Last week I got a creative follow-up email from an author. He reached out and said it had been weeks since we communicated and he believed my silence told him that we were not interested in his submission. Then he said he was leaning toward self-publishing. m many weeks behind in reaching out to an author and processing their work. Last week I got a creative follow-up email from an author. He reached out and said it had been weeks since we communicated and he believed my silence told him that we were not interested in his submission. Then he said he was leaning toward self-publishing.





His unusual and pointed follow-up caught my attention. For the first-time I looked at his submission and scheduled a time to explore publishing this book. He used a brilliant and attention getting strategy.





As editors we have mounds of material to process and a simple gentle follow-up is a good way to catch the editor ’ s or s or literary agent ’ s attention. Everyone needs to follow up no matter what you are pitching--books, magazine, speaking gigs or anything else.



Each of us have limited time to pitch our books or our writing. There are also crazy things that happen which prevent others getting our pitches. Timing is a huge element with pitches--which is another reason a gentle follow-up is important.

What are you neglecting to follow-up? Do you have other ideas about follow-up? I look forward to your comments.



