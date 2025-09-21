The Challenge of Writing Choices

’ ve been talking about appearing on podcasts and using ’ ve booked or recorded over 60 podcasts. This past week a couple of those podcasts launched online and I recorded another podcast and booked another one. One of the keys is always looking for these opportunities then pitching the podcast host why they should book you on their podcast. As writers, we have many choices for our writing. Sometimes it does not take much to stand out and distinguish yourself from others. In these entries, Ive been talking about appearing on podcasts and using PodMatch which is connected to over 90,000 podcasts. During the last eight months, Ive booked or recorded over 60 podcasts. This past week a couple of those podcasts launched online and I recorded another podcast and booked another one. One of the keys is always looking for these opportunities then pitching the podcast host why they should book you on their podcast.





When these podcasts launch, do you promote them to your readers and on your social media connections? Recently I attended a webinar about podcasting. The instructor has her own podcast but has been a guest on hundreds of podcasts. She mentioned it is rare for these podcast guests to promote her podcast when the episode appears . I was surprised to hear this information. Whenever one of my podcasts appears, I write a short social media message and post it to my followers on three different platforms along with an image connected to that episode. Also I add it to these blog articles as you can see below this article.





In addition, I ’ ve created a system to continue to promote these podcasts and the episodes. My actions are simple and do not consume lots of time or energy but they are consistent and repetitive. You can take these sorts of actions and stand out to the podcast host. Then when you pitch them to be scheduled as a return guest, they will be more likely to read and respond positively to you. Your actions make you the exception.





As you can see from the image at the top of this article, we have many different choices as writers. How do you make the right ones? How do you know what to write each day? How do you develop writing habits? How do you take action to pitch and follow-up and move your writing forward? I'm not going to be able to answer all these questions in this single article but I will give you some links and ideas to move forward with your choices. One of the critical elements is understanding what you can do to be effective. Knowledge is fine but the real action is to apply this information to your own writing life and your goals as a writer.









If You Want to Write Books





Most writers when they begin a book manuscript, they face the blank page, put their fingers on the keyboard and begin. Whether they are writing a novel, a nonfiction book, a children's book, or any other type of book, they start with the manuscript. Instead I encourage you to take a different action. Create a book proposal as your first step in the creation process. Your book proposal helps you think through your reader, audience, title, outline, competitive titles and your marketing plans. Every author has to market and tell people about your book no matter how you publish it. Even if you self-publish your book, you still need a business plan. I've written two book proposals received traditional contracts with a six-figure advance. I've reviewed thousands of submissions during my years in publishing and I built those insights into my Book Proposals That Sell book. Get a free copy here or use my website to buy a print version





If You Want to Write for Magazines





I understand many writers want to create a book, but the reality is you can reach more readers with a magazine article than most of us will reach with our books. There are a few book authors who become bestselling authors and reach many people but the majority do not. With a magazine article, it is easy to reach 100,000 or even 500,000 readers. It's one of the reasons I've written for more than 50 publications (actually I stopped counting and it is many more than 50). Many authors have not tried writing for magazines.





Christian Writer ’ s Market Guide or go to your local library and look for the Writer ’ s Digest Market Guide. Find some publications where you could pitch your article. Then go to their writer ’ s guidelines (on their website) and see what types of articles the editor wants to receive and the specifics (word count and focus). Then write and pitch to them what they are asking to receive. It is that simple because many writers never do these important first steps, your submission will stand out and be considered--and maybe accepted and published. The steps are simple. First, get a market guide like theor go to your local library and look for the. Find some publications where you could pitch your article. Then go to their writers guidelines (on their website) and see what types of articles the editor wants to receive and the specifics (word count and focus). Then write and pitch to them what they are asking to receive. It is that simple because many writers never do these important first steps, your submission will stand out and be considered--and maybe accepted and published.





Some publications require you write a query letter with a one page pitch of your idea and other details. Learn to write this important tool and use it. Other publications want to receive the entire manuscript in the submission. Each magazine is different what they want and expect. If you do what they ask, you will get published.





Editors and literary agents are looking to publish books from writers who have been published. Writing for print publications is a way to capture more attention and response from these book editors and literary agents.





The Bottom-Line Actions





There are several key actions in this process. First, you will be rejected so expect it and keep pushing forward. As writers we have to grow some thick skin regarding rejection and understand that it is timing and reaching the right person with your pitch. That takes continued effort and searching.





Also some other steps is to read and follow their guidelines. Keep looking for the right connection and building new relationships. Meet your writing deadlines and be consistent as well as preserve your relationships. It will pay off for your publishing efforts but takes continued effort.





I encourage you to follow the links in this article to other information and keep moving forward on your writing life journey. What am I missing or other ideas do you have? Let me know in the comments below.