Expand Your Writing Target

As an editor, I often speak with authors focused on publishing a book. I'm actively looking for the right authors and the right books for Morgan James Publishing. If you are going to publish a book, I encourage you to send it to me (my work contact information is on the second page of this link ).





the lifetime of the book , then that is a good number. In the world of I love books and understand their reach yet I also know about their limitations. For example, within the book business if your book sells 5,000 copies during, then that is a good number. In the world of magazine writing , it is fairly easy to reach 100,000 or even 500,000 readers with your writing. These two aspects are not a choice of doing one or the other. In this article I want to show you how you can do both and expand your reach and help yourself gain more literary agent and editor attention.





and included a link to my book. I seized another opportunity. You can do this as well. Recently I received a well-crafted devotional book for possible publication. When I spoke to the author, she had never considered submitting a devotion to the Upper Room magazine. This quarterly publication has a circulation of six million. Talk about multiplying your writing efforts. The first step is to read their guidelines and examples of what they need. The Upper Room even has an online submission form for their devotions. Several years ago I wrote four possible devotions and submitted them. Three of my submissions were rejected but one was accepted and published. Before it was published, The Upper Room emailed asking if I would like to publish a blog article on the same day as my devotion. Through studying their blog, I learned occasionally a blog entry would include one website link. I submitted my articleincluded a link to my book. I seized another opportunity. You can do this as well.





Do your book contain personal stories from your life? Could you take one of these 1,200 to 1,500 word stories and reshape it slightly into a magazine article? Almost every magazine will publish personal experience stories. Learn to write a magazine article . Read their guidelines, then give the editor what they are requesting. At the bottom of your article, you can include a single line (or two) like "Terry Whalin is the author of 10 Publishing Myths and lives in Southern California" with a link to your book. You have expanded your reach with this effort.





If you write fiction, you can also write magazine articles or short stories. Use a current market guide because the details change each year. Read the guidelines and read some articles online, then submit your stories to the publication. It only happens if you submit your articles or stories.





Book editors and literary agents are looking for authors who understand about publishing because these people already know what it takes to get published. You can increase the interest from editors and agents if you publish in magazines. It's one of the reasons I continue to write for different publications. I've shown you the details how you can follow the same path.





