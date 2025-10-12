A World of Possibilites

Take a moment and think about your life as a writer. As you look around your world, what do you see in your mind? Is the world full of opportunities or is it limited and scarce?





In this article, I want to help you have a wide mindset about your writing life and the possibilities for you. These possibilities only exist if you have the right mindset and take continued and steady action.





Whether you are brand new to the writing world or a bestselling author with many books (like me), no one is beating on your door asking you to go here or there or to do this or that. Every one of us have to craft our emails, phone calls, text, book proposals and query letters . We have to pitch the right person for the opportunity to happen.





As I’ve often written in these articles, who you know is as important as what you know. Only you can write and tell your story.





Maybe you want to publish a book. How can you get a connection to the right person who can help you? Maybe you exchange business cards with them at a writers conference





Today a writer that I met at a large conference last May reached out to me with simple email. She reminded me of our meeting (wise) and then asked the best way to get started (another wise action). I responded with those answers.





Another author that I’ve known for years reached out to me about a friend with a possible book project. She asked the best way to get started. I encouraged her to send a brief introductory email to me and to her friend. This method is another way to open the door of opportunity.





LinkedIN has millions of people and business relationships. Reach out to someone you want to know on linkedIN and send them a connection invitation. Or look at their contact information and see if you find an email address. The craft an email with your pitch or whatever you need.





Email is often the best communication tool and method to begin the process. In general, everyone reads their email. Sometimes email has it’s own challenges. I receive a lot of email and sometimes when I do not receive a response in a few days, I will send a second email. Or sometimes through the joy of technology, my personal email terry@terrywhalin.com doesn’t always reach me. It’s weird but it happens.





If you met someone at a conference and got their business card, then reach out to them. It doesn’t matter that you met them months (or even years) ago. In the opening paragraph remind them of where you met and then briefly ask for what you need from them.





There is a wise verse in the book of James.”You have not because you ask not.” (James 4:2) Learn to ask in a way which gets a response.





This week I was talking with another author. He mentioned sending his manuscript out to key leaders and asking for their endorsement. I admired his initiative in asking for these endorsements. Yet I also understand mny of these busy professionals will not have the time to read the manuscript. The easiest response for them is “no” or silence (no response).





When you make the endorsement request, craft your request in a different way so you get a positive response. Offer to write a draft endorsement or even write a couple of them (from the endorsers perspective) then send those sentenes with your request. It’s strange to write a couple of glowing sentences about yourself. For the recipient, it is easier for them to revise your sentence and say yes than to write their own endorsement. Your creative request will be different and potentially pay off with a yes response instead of a no.





You can use these examples in other areas like to speak at an event or to be a guest on a podcast or to write for an online publication or a magazine.





Before you pitch , take a few minutes to look at their website, listen to some of their podcasts, read their guidelines for the publication. This groudwork will help you craft your pitch into something they need or will respond positively,





We live in one of the greatest times in human history. In your pocket through your phone, you have the ability to reach people around the world. The possibilities are endless for you and your writing—but only if you take action and keep pitching.





It’s what I’m doing every day. I knock on new doors. I pitch podcast hosts. I propose new writing opportunities. The opportunities are there but only if you seize them.





Several Statements of Truth





The work is never finished. There is always more writing and places of opportunity.





Continue to make new connections.





Continue to explore new publications and places to publish (online and in print).





Continue to learn and explore (and fail) with your reach.





Your persistence and consistency and commitment to not quit will be the difference maker.





I can not do anything about the choices of others. I can try and help but each person controls their own life. There is only one person where I have any control: me.





What am I missing here? Or what opportunities are you seizing or missing? Let me know in the comments below.



