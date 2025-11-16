The Necessity of Continual Experimentation

There is no 1-2-3 formula to become an author--much less a bestselling author. Instead each of us need to continually experiment with different aspects of the process. As we experiment and fail, then try something else, we will find our course of action. The only action which can stop you is if you quit and give up.









As writers, we need to continually experiment, research different options, choose some of them and fail. This week I spoke with an author who is weighing his publishing choices. A number of years ago he published a novel with Morgan James Publishing. After my call with him, I looked into the sales of this novel. I learned in the bookstores (our main market), it has sold a little over 200 copies and only four choices over the last year. No wonder he ’ s talking with me about doing a relaunch on this novel to get it moving forward.





I gave you these details so you can see (and learn) how within the publishing house we are commuicating with each other. You may have had some situation which prevented you from marketing and promoting your book in the bookstores. Inspite of whatever else is happening in your life, I encourage you to make a little room for continued effort to move readers into the bookstore and get your books. There are thousands of ways so choose one and do it. Also notice the impression these details make on the decision about a subsequent book.





For a number of years, I ’ ve been speaking with this author about his current nonfiction book. To date, I ’ ve only received a detailed outline and now he has a draft of his manuscript. I ’ ve asked for the manuscript and his marketing plan. To get a contract offer from a New York publishing house, takes a great deal of behind-the-scenes work and is a team decision. I can be the champion for the author but the group makes the contract decision. I ’ m interested to see the book manuscript and marketing plan. The author has to send it to me for the process to continue.





Be Curious





’ s The Power of Curosity. I encourage you to locate these books, read them and apply the information into your writing life. We need to be curious and ask good questions. As you continually experiment, I encourage you to be curious and ask questions. Several years ago I listened to the audio book version of Brian Grazer A Curious Mind . The book includes fascinating stories like how it took years for the Hollywood community to greenlight and make Splash--which turned into a top grossing film. Grazer encourages his readers to ask good questions and be curious. Over ten years ago, I championed a Morgan James book called. I encourage you to locate these books, read them and apply the information into your writing life. We need to be curious and ask good questions.





Follow Mentors





As writers, we need mentors or people who have found success with their actions. Find these people then follow them, read their books, take their online courses and apply the information into your life. I want to make several suggestions in this area. First, follow my posts on X/Twitter ( use the link ). Notice I will post articles from some people over and over. These authors are some of my mentors that I follow and learn from them. You will have to experiment to find your mentors and they will likely be different than mine. It's all part of the journey of finding success.





Success Leaves Traces. For example, Armand Morin followed the traces of success to create a 200-million-dollar business, become a bestselling country music artist and an in-demand internationally acclaimed speaker and trainer. You can learn more reading his book,





Hire Recommended People





If you need to improve an area of your writing life, ask some of your mentors for a recommendation or do your own research and select someone that you hire. For example, my newsletter needed attention and help. I had several different lists and wanted to merge them together into one list. I didn ’ t have the time or expertise to learn this skill. Instead I hired an expert and learned from her. The process with my newsletter changes are not finalized or finished. It ’ s a continual process of learning, experimenting and improving. You will take the same journey with whatever skill you need to gain and adjust.





If You Aren't Making Progress...





Maybe when you read this article, you are stuck and feel like you are not making progress. As I said at the beginning of this piece, it is when you quit that you stop moving forward. Keep pitching in different areas. Continue to learn to write a book proposal and/or a query letter. Also keep making new connections and pitching to other professionals. Like one of my friends told me this week, “To kiss a princess, you have to kiss a lot of frogs.” Your right connection is out there and you will find it if you keep pitching.



