Level Up Your Writing Life

Each of us have limited time but many things are screaming for our attention and time as writers. The number of published books is growing every day and the volume of material pouring into publishers and agents is increasing. Publishing houses are cutting back on their staff and each editor is working on more books. Because these editors are pressured to publish books that sell, whenever they see a “diamond in the rough submission” which has potential, they understand they do not have the time for feedback or development of a manuscript. Instead, they do not respond or send a form rejection.





A Truth Before You Submit





As a writer, you have to pitch and submit your material, before you hit that send button, here ’ s the truth to remember: You only have one chance to make a good first impression. The reality is you make that impression in seconds. You want to pause and take one last look at that submission before you send it. Do not let the fear of failure or rejection prevent you from sending it (another issue many people have). Instead get your ideas into the marketplace but with wisdom.





When you take one final check on your submission before sending it, I compare it to a look in the mirror before I head out the door to meet with a prospective author about Morgan James Publishing . The details and making that right first impression only happens once.





Change To Level Up





As writers, we need to change and level up our writing life to stand out. In this article, I want to talk about these changes and actions you can take to distinguish yourself from others. Years ago when I was a literary agent, I spent a lot of time helping my clients craft their proposals and submissions. It ’ s the first impression principle even for well-known agents. They have seconds to catch attention. In today ’ s marketplace, the agent doesn't have time or energy for such personal and detailed feedback for their clients. Instead, these agents push their clients to craft better submissions. Or the agents connect the author with a freelance editor who can work over the submission. This freelancer is hired for specific editorial work on the proposal and/or partial manuscript.





Find Honest Feedback





In our writing lives, it's often a challenge to get honest feedback. You show your writing to your family and they love it. Often they are reluctant to give you their truth. A notable exception in this area is bestselling author John Grisham's wife. As the first reader of his writing, she uses a red pen to give her feedback and then the couple has vigorious discussions that their children called "book fights." I encourage you to use this link to watch the full C-Span 58-minute interview. I found it fascinating.





’ t get honest feedback from your family, where do you turn? Maybe it is your local writing group or a critique partner. In the early days of my writing life, my writing (and submissions) improved because of If you cant get honest feedback from your family, where do you turn? Maybe it is your local writing group or a critique partner. In the early days of my writing life, my writing (and submissions) improved because of my monthly critique group . The critical action is to be aware of your need for such feedback and level up your writing getting it ahead of your submission.





Add Something Extra





’ s or agent ’ s desk. When crafting your book proposal or query letter , add some rare details to stand out from others. For example, add a completed foreword from a well-known person into your submission. It takes work on your part to get such a document but it will distinguish your proposal from everything else on that editors or agents desk.





Beyond the Bookstore by Brian Jud and study the pages to create your ideas in your book proposal. Few people do this creative work and if you do it, you will stand out from the other submissions. In your book proposal , add special sales ideas. More than 60% of books are sold outside the bookstore. Can you use your connections to make a special sale to move thousands of copies of your book? Getby Brian Jud and study the pages to create your ideas in your book proposal. Few people do this creative work and if you do it, you will stand out from the other submissions.





Ask (and even pay for) Help





No writer has all of the information and insight they need before they submit their work--even bestselling authors need editorial help and insight from others. Ask for editorial or marketing recommendations, investigate and choose someone for assistance. The days of Max Perkins ( check out this book ) are long gone. As writers who want to publish successfully, we have to pour the work into the craft and creation of our submissions. Otherwise we will not capture attention from the editors and agents.





Each of you can do this work to level up your writing life.. It takes a commitment to learning, growth and taking consistent action.





For this article, I was intentional about using an image of a bridge. If the builders don't create a level bridge then it does not function. In the same way, writers need to use the resources in this article to level up their submissions and find the right connection to get your words into the world.





In the comments, let me know what I am missing or what actions you are going to take in the days ahead to level up your writing life. I look forward to your insights.



