By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





From time to time through the years, I ’ ve met authors who lean in and confide to me, “I ’ m all in on writing my book. In fact, I ’ ve quit my day job so I can write full-time.” When I hear this information, I appreciate this author ’ s commitment but also worry about the wisdom of such a decision. Maybe your dream job is to write fulltime. It ’ s something I want to address in this article with some ideas for you.





Often at writer's conferences, I hear this conventional wisdom: don't quit your day job.





’ ve met many authors who have written bestselling books and kept their day job. Over 40 years ago I met bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins at an Through the years, Ive met many authors who have written bestselling bookskept their day job. Over 40 years ago I met bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins at an Evangelical Press Association meeting. Late one night three of us as magazine editors were playing scrabble against Jerry--and we lost. He is a world-class scrabble player. At the time I was a missionary magazine editor with Wycliffe Bible Translators . Jerry was an editor at Moody magazine, part of the Moody Bible Institute





In his books and teaching, Jerry talks about working a day job, coming home and spending focused time with his wife and children. Then after they went to bed, late at night Jerry devoted several hours to his writing. Many people assume this 21-Time New York Times bestselling author was an overnight success with his books. As he writes in the foreword of 10 Publishing Myths ,the mega-bestselling series Left Behind was his 125th book. For many years, Jerry kept his day job and was not an overnight success.





As I ’ ve met and interviewed various bestselling authors, I learned about a number of authors who have a day job and wrote their books outside of their work. Sarah Sundin is another example. For many years she was a pharmacist and wrote historical novels.





I encourage you to read this article about . You will be surprised at some of the well-known people who wrote while keeping their full-time job. Famous Authors Who Also Had Full-Time Professions . You





Is writing full-time your dream job? It could happen. I ’ m writing this article to encourage you to take several actions in this process:





1. Without thinking about it long and hard, don ’ t quit your day job. As I mentioned, no one knows the future and you want to make wise decisions in this area.





2. Begin to develop multiple streams of income such as editing, coaching, and other sources outside of your writing. There are many different ways to make money with books. Follow this link to a free webinar where I list the details about a dozen different ways.





3. Learn to mix and match the different activities in your life (day job, writing, marketing, newsletter creation along with sending it on a regular basis plus many other tasks).





Each of us are on this journey called The Writing Life . Your path will be different than mine. To discover it, you will have to try many different things. Some of them will fail while others will succeed. You will be able to lean in and continue the ones which succeed.





What have you learned about quiting your day job? Let me know in the comments below and I look forward to hearing from you.





