Get Diversity in Your Communication Skills





In the publishing community, there are also multiple ways to communicate with each other. Some people prefer a phone call. As I ’ ve often written in these articles, the phone is probably the last option to use with an unknown publishing professional like an editor or literary agent. Others use email or text. I'm not the best at texting but because I know some people will respond and view their text before an email, I will use this form of communication. The key action from my perspective is to use various forms and find the one which will work for you to communicate what you need to commuicate.





Many people downplay email but that is one of the most effective and consistent communication tools every writer needs to use. If you do not have an email list, I encourage you to start one--then use it on a consistent and persistent basis. If you are not one of my newsletter subscribers, I encourage you to follow this link . When you subscribe, with my gratitude, you will receive a free 87-page Ebook.





Are you diverse in your communication skills? If not, what steps can you take to grow in this area and become better. Let me know in the comments what skills you are working on or if I am missing something. I look forward to hearing from you.



