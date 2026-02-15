Overcome Your Challenges

Think about your writing life. Do you have a series of “can ’ ts” about what you can or can ’ t write? For example, some writers say they can ’ t write outside of their office and need quiet in order to be able to create their stories. Others say they need to be in the corner of a coffee shop to do their best writing.





My journalism training taught me to ditch the can ’ ts. I can write in a noisy city room full of reporters on the phone, talking and even banging out their stories. I can write on an airplane. I can write in a hotel room. I can write during a busy conference. I can also write in the quiet of my office. The critical element is sitting in your chair at your keyboard and moving your fingers cranking out words. It does not happen in your mind but only through your actions. I encourage you to try it and experiment with those negatives and conquer them. It will make you a more flexible writer.





As writers, each of us have experiences which could prevent our writing and moving forward. During my years as an editor, I ’ ve heard almost every possible excuse why an author did not meet their deadline. After listening to their story, I grant them the extension and set a new deadline. When they move forward, we will get a manuscript and be able to publish it and get it into the bookstores. I can ’ t do that work for them but I can do it with them.





Last week I faced my own challenge. A tech person worked remotely on my desktop and killed the sound and produced a number of other behind-the-scenes errors. Another remote tech person worked for over and hour, but he could not resolve the errors. My only path forward was to disconnect my desktop and take it into the store for repair. Talk about a painful path! I have a lot of writing and specialized programs and other details on this computer. Plus it is connected to my printer. Because it was my only path for repair, I took it to the store and had to leave it for three days.





’ t have many of the tools I needed. It took time and energy but I persisted. While it was not rapid, I continued to get the necessary work completed. I met with my Did I stop working for those days? No, I began using my laptop which I rarely use. This computer doesnt have many of the tools I needed. It took time and energy but I persisted. While it was not rapid, I continued to get the necessary work completed. I met with my Morgan James authors and answered their questions. Two of them signed their contracts last week and other things happened despite these interruptions.





At the end of the day, it ’ s about your mindset in this situation. Do you persist and try different options or do you quit? My encouragement is for you to find your path forward with your writing life. Maybe you have to skip some television or get up a bit earlier or stay up later at night to get your writing done. It is critical to keep moving forward despite the challenges.





This week I heard bestselling author Darren Hardy encourage us to enjoy the journey in the midst of the ups and downs of our lives as writers and entrepreneurs. Also he includes two hashtags and says them on a regular basis: #BeTheException and #BetterEveryDay Notice these words are focused on the journey and not the end result.





There are many of life ’ s experiences which are outside of my control. Through hard experience, I ’ ve learned there is only one person on the planet where I have any measure of control: me .





As a final key point with your writing: focus on your readers and serve them. Make a conscious choice to serve your readers with a well-crafted story or point them to a new tool or resource. Your path forward is filled with many choices and opportunitites.





What steps are you taking to be the exception and become better every day?How are you overcoming the challenges in your everyday life? Let me know in the comments below.





Tweetable: