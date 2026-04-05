Editor, Do Your Work!

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Editors have a critical responsibility in the process of producing excellent books. They are working on the foundation of the book. Every editor is charged to provide storytelling strength to the manuscript, feedback about the meaning and validation of the story and the information in the manuscript. For example, are they choosing the right words? In a novel, does the plot work? Does the author keep the reader turning the pages? Each of these questions have techniques and details the editor helps evaluate and improve the manuscript.





In addition, this editor guides the author about the realities of today's publishing marketplace. They give honest feedback about how this manuscript will fit into the bookstores. Through the years, I ’ ve worked with many different types of editors. Some editors are more skilled in one area of editing than another. If you are going the self-publishing or independent (hybrid) route with your book, then as the author you will get to select your editor. Even if you go the traditional route, you may hire an editor to help you shape an excellent submission.





I ’ m going to tell you about a recent editorial situation. I admit this article is a bit of a rant but I ’ m doing it because of the lessons that I can pass on to you.





’ m on the front lines of receiving submissions from authors and literary agents. Frequently I ’ m the first one to receive a submission. We make many different types of books at As an acquisitions editor, Im on the front lines of receiving submissions from authors and literary agents. Frequently Im the first one to receive a submission. We make many different types of books at Morgan James Publishing . If it is a novel, I need the complete manuscript and synopsis in the submission.





This type of request is standard within the publishing community. There are basically two different types of novelists: plotters and panters. The plotters have laid out exactly where their novel is going while the pantsers don ’ t know their ending and write by the seat of their pants. Publishers have contracted novels which have great beginning chapters then later the novelist will reveal they are a pantser and stuck on how to complete the novel. This situation puts the publisher in a difficult position because they have spent money and effort but do not have a novel to publish.





I received a submision from an author which was 240,000 words. I requested and received the full manuscript. In case you don't see an issue, a 240,000 novel will be 850 pages when poured into pages. This first-time novelist was headed for repeated rejection for this large book. As the acquisitions editor, I told this author and suggested he break the story into four novels. When I made the suggestion, I knew it would involve editorial work to create a new “ending” which leaves the reader looking for the next book. Each of these four reworked novels could be 60,000 words or about 200 pages. This smaller page count allows for a reasonable (and saleable) retail price and repositions this novelist to be shopping a book which could sell in the bookstores--making the author and the publisher money. Many people never think about the commercial or business aspects of the book but they are a critical element in the decision-making process.





Before I championed this long novel to my colleagues and they possibly gave a contract offer, I needed reassurances from this author that he was willing to make these changes and deliver a manuscript with a commercially viable length.





The author was reluctant to divide the story. He said he could send a 120,000 word submission. I asked for a maximum 90,000 word novel and said my collegues would like it better if it was 80,000 words. The author balked and could not agree. Our negotiation broke down. This author had hired a freelance editor who worked through the entire story and been paid $3,000 for such work.





When I learned this information about the editor, I understood this editor got caught up in developing the story and took her eye off her main job: delivering a manuscript which would sell to a publisher. The editor did not do his work on this important detail of advising the author and providing a reality check of the fiction marketplace.





Each of us can easily name bestselling novelists who have written large works like James A. Michener . But a first time novelist? This large manuscript is facing multiple rejections searching for the right fit with a publisher. Novels are getting shorter in the marketplace for multiple reasons.





People are reading shorter novels (50,000 to 80,000 words). Also since 2020, the price of paper has increased 70% to 80% which compels publishers to look for shorter novels with a reasonable and saleable retail price. This editor neglected to teach his author about this important publishing detail.





The editorial process is subjective. One editor wants to overhaul your work for a high pricetag and many changes. A different editor will love your storytelling and make only a few critical modifications at a much lower cost. The selection of your editor is a critical decision.





Last week an author reached out to me. It had been almost two years since we had spoken. Her unedited novel was huge and I recommended an editor. It was another large novel and the author worked with her editor to split the novel. Through the editing process one novel is going to ultimately become a trilogy of novels. Each one is the right length to be published and sell into the bookstore.





Lessons From These Stories





1. Choose your editor carefully. Ask other authors that you respect for their recommendation. Ask the editor for their evaluation and a sample edit. From this sample, you can see the level of editing and it will help you make a decision if it is the right editor for you and your work.





2. Continually learn about the marketplace. As an author, it is your responsibility to understand the length of your book is an important issue. It could be preventing you from finding the right literary agent or the right publisher.





What lessons did you learn from my stories in this article? What am I missing that you can add? I look forward to your comments.





Labels: book publishing, bookstores, choices, Do Your Work!, editor, guidance, marketplace, Morgan James Publishing, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, word count